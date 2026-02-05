Lexington Sporting Club Introduces 2026 Community Partners
Published on February 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky.- Lexington Sporting Club announced its 2026 Community Partners on Thursday, continuing the club's commitment to investing in organizations that serve and strengthen Central Kentucky.
The 2026 Community Partners include Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass, Blood Cancer United, YMCA of Central Kentucky and Junior League of Lexington.
In conjunction with these partnerships, Lexington Sporting Club is launching its Non-Profit Ticketing Program for the 2026 season. The initiative allows supporters to purchase tickets through participating Community Partners, with a portion of proceeds benefiting each organization.
Community Partners will be highlighted throughout the season as part of Lexington Sporting Club's broader community engagement efforts, including recognition through club platforms and select matchday activations.
"These partnerships are an important part of how we connect with and invest in our community," said Emily Fields, Sr. Manager of Communication and Community Engagement. "Each organization is doing meaningful work, and we're proud to support them throughout the season."
The Non-Profit Ticketing Program will officially launch in February, with Community Partners highlighted throughout the 2026 season as part of Lexington Sporting Club's ongoing community initiatives.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 5, 2026
- Lexington Sporting Club Introduces 2026 Community Partners - Lexington SC
- Oakland Roots SC Sign 17-Year-Old Luka Rošić to an Academy Contract - Oakland Roots SC
- Hartford Athletic Adds Versatile Cypriot Midfielder Christos Hadjipaschalis for 2026 - Hartford Athletic
- FC Tulsa Sign Central Midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski to Its 2026 Roster - FC Tulsa
- Hartford Athletic Adds Dynamic Salvadoran Midfielder Andrés Hernández Ahead of 2026 - Hartford Athletic
- Birmingham Legion FC Signs Golden Glove-Winning Goalkeeper Jassem Koleilat - Birmingham Legion FC
- Indy Eleven Partners with Plainfield Revolution Through Club Affiliate Program - Indy Eleven
- USL Names Impact Interiors as Preferred Supplier of Furniture Solutions - USL
- Battery Acquire All-League Defender Nathan Messer from Portland Hearts of Pine - Charleston Battery
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington SC Stories
- Lexington Sporting Club Introduces 2026 Community Partners
- Tickets to Lexington vs. Louisville in 2026 USL Championship Home Opener Now on Sale
- Barry Nets Brace, Ekić Makes History in 3-1 Win over Fort Lauderdale
- Lexington Sporting Club Launches LSC Kids Club for Fans 12 Years and Younger
- Lexington SC to Host Flower City Union in First Round of 2026 U.S. Open Cup