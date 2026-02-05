Republic for All: Single Match Tickets on Sale for Indomitable Club's 2026 Campaign

Republic FC matchdays continue to deliver one of the most electric and passionate environments in American soccer, and now fans have the opportunity to secure their seats for another action-packed year at Heart Health Park. Single match tickets for the 2026 season are now officially on sale at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets.

Fans will have their first chance to see this year's squad in action at a preseason friendly against MLS NEXT Pro side San Jose Earthquakes II on Saturday, February 21 at 5:00 p.m. After the final whistle, attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to meet Republic FC's 2026 roster. Supporters will be able to meet and interact with players and coaches face-to-face, gear up for the season with new merchandise, and more. Tickets to the February 21 friendly are included in today's on sale starting at just $16.

Tickets for most regular season matches start at an all-in cost of just $23 and are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. Fans interested in the best per-game value and exclusive benefits can also explore season ticket membership packages (including full- and half-season options). For groups of 10 or more fans, the club offers customizable group packages that include special discounts and exclusive experiences. For more information on options, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets, or text (916) 755-6334 to stay up to date on the latest ticketing news all year long.

The Indomitable Club's quest for silverware begins on March 7 when it hosts defending Western Conference Champion FC Tulsa. Additional marquee matches include an early-season bout with regional rival Monterey Bay FC on March 21, two group stage matches in the Prinx Tires Cup (Spokane Velocity FC on April 25 and Monterey Bay FC on June 6), and a home contest against league newcomer Sporting Jacksonville on August 1. The season will wrap up on October 24 with one of the most heated rivalries in the league as Sacramento takes on the Oakland Roots. The entire 2026 schedule is available at SacRepublicFC.com/Schedule.

Fans can look forward to a variety of themed matches throughout the season, including fan-favorite celebrations, community spotlights, and special promotional nights.

2026 Theme Night Highlights Include:

Pride Night - June 6 vs. Monterey Bay FC

Brewfest - June 20 vs. New Mexico United

Native American Heritage Night - August 15 vs. Lexington SC

Noche Latina - October 10 vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Superhero Day - September 20 vs. San Antonio FC

The full theme night schedule is available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Schedule. Giveaways, ticket packages, and special experiences will be announced throughout the season.







