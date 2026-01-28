Spanish Midfielder Pep Casas to Join Republic FC for 2026 Campaign

Published on January 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC today announced that the club has signed midfielder José "Pep" Casas. He will be added to the team's roster pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"Pep fits the mold for the types of talented, up-and-coming players who do well in USL Championship," said Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins. "We look forward to welcoming him to the Indomitable Club and are excited to be a part of this next step in his career."

Casas added, "I'm really excited to join Sacramento Republic. It's a club with a great culture and passionate fans, and I can't wait to get started and give everything I have for the team."

A native of Barcelona, Spain, Casas got his start in FC Barcelona's famed youth academy, La Masia. He later made the move to English club Ipswich Town before closing out his youth career in Spain with CE Europa. The 25-year-old came to the United States to begin his collegiate career Indiana Tech before transferring to University of North Carolina Wilmington. With the Seahawks, he appeared in every game possible and recorded two goals and two assists, and earned selection to the 2023 Coastal Athletic Association Second Team.

In 2024, Casas was selected 61st overall in the MLS SuperDraft by Inter Miami CF. He made two MLS appearances for the club before joining Inter Miami CF II. With the MLS NEXT Pro side, he made 25 appearances and added two assists, while maintaining an impressive 86% passing accuracy. Last year, he joined Nashville SC's reserve side Huntsville City FC and played over 2,000 minutes to help the team reach the postseason for the first time. He closed out the season with a stellar 91% pass success rate.

Sacramento Republic FC will open the 2026 season at home on March 7 when the Indomitable Club hosts Western Conference Champion FC Tulsa. Kickoff for the 13th season is set for 7:00 p.m. at Heart Health Park.







