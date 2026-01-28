Club Reinforces Midfield with Signing of Seth Antwi Ahead of Nashville Preseason Friendly

The club has reinforced its midfield with the signing of 26-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Seth Antwi (5'7" / 1.70 m), adding a player whose profile combines defensive intensity, technical efficiency, and consistency in central areas of the pitch.

Born in Kumasi, Ghana, Antwi brings a background shaped by the U.S. development pathway and recent standout performances in MLS NEXT Pro, where his underlying metrics ranked among the league's strongest for central midfielders.

Across the season, Antwi averaged 10.63 ball recoveries per game, the fourth-most among central midfielders in MLS NEXT Pro, highlighting his ability to read play, close space, and regain possession. His impact was particularly notable higher up the pitch, where he recorded 5.67 ball recoveries per 90 minutes in the attacking half, ranking third among midfielders, an indicator of his effectiveness as a pressing presence.

In possession, Antwi paired that defensive output with calm distribution and range. He completed 90 percent of his passes, the third-highest rate among central midfielders in the league, while also registering an 83 percent completion rate on long passes, the second-highest among his positional peers. The numbers point to a midfielder comfortable maintaining tempo while also progressing play when opportunities arise.

Head Coach Jay Heaps emphasized the balance Antwi brings to the group.

"Seth is a key signing for the club as he brings a defensive presence and toughness to our midfield," said Heaps. "He is relentless in his effort to recover the ball in midfield, with the technical passing ability to help our possession. He also has an excellent team-first mindset."

Antwi's development includes a collegiate career at High Point University, where he was relied upon in central midfield roles and built a reputation for work rate, positional discipline, and reliability in possession before transitioning into the professional environment.

For supporters, Antwi profiles as a modern central midfielder - one who wins the ball, supports pressing structures, and uses possession intelligently to keep the team connected. His statistical profile and playing habits suggest a player capable of influencing matches through consistency rather than moments alone.

Fans will have the opportunity to see Antwi in action when the club takes on Nashville on January 31, as he begins his next chapter in the midfield.







