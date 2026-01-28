Warren Agostoni, 16, Signed to USL Academy Contract

Midfielder Warren Agostoni with the Austin FC Under-18 team

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has signed midfielder Warren Agostoni to a USL Academy contract, making him the latest player to come up through the Riverhounds Development Academy to earn a spot with the club's First Team. The deal is pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

Agostoni, 16, hails from nearby Latrobe, Pa., and he was a standout youth player in the RDA since his pre-teen years with the Pre-ECNL and ECNL teams. Last year, he played in the academy of MLS team Austin FC with their Under-18 team, and now he will have the opportunity to train with and suit up for his hometown's pro team.

"Warren is among the most promising prospects our academy has produced, and we're excited to welcome him back from Austin FC," Sporting Director Dan Visser said. "Our environment and player development pathway are built to help ambitious young players like Warren maximize their potential and pursue professional careers in the game."

Agostoni is the fourth-ever player to join the Hounds' First Team on a USL Academy contract, which allows him to play as a full member of the Hounds in the USL Championship, while also maintaining his amateur status. The high school junior has begun preseason practices with the pro team this week.

The Hounds begin their preseason match schedule this Monday, Feb. 2, when they host the Richmond Kickers of USL League One at the AHN Montour Sports Complex.

