Warren Agostoni, 16, Signed to USL Academy Contract
Published on January 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has signed midfielder Warren Agostoni to a USL Academy contract, making him the latest player to come up through the Riverhounds Development Academy to earn a spot with the club's First Team. The deal is pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.
Agostoni, 16, hails from nearby Latrobe, Pa., and he was a standout youth player in the RDA since his pre-teen years with the Pre-ECNL and ECNL teams. Last year, he played in the academy of MLS team Austin FC with their Under-18 team, and now he will have the opportunity to train with and suit up for his hometown's pro team.
"Warren is among the most promising prospects our academy has produced, and we're excited to welcome him back from Austin FC," Sporting Director Dan Visser said. "Our environment and player development pathway are built to help ambitious young players like Warren maximize their potential and pursue professional careers in the game."
Agostoni is the fourth-ever player to join the Hounds' First Team on a USL Academy contract, which allows him to play as a full member of the Hounds in the USL Championship, while also maintaining his amateur status. The high school junior has begun preseason practices with the pro team this week.
The Hounds begin their preseason match schedule this Monday, Feb. 2, when they host the Richmond Kickers of USL League One at the AHN Montour Sports Complex.
Images from this story
|
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC midfielder Warren Agostoni
|
Midfielder Warren Agostoni with the Austin FC Under-18 team
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 28, 2026
- Warren Agostoni, 16, Signed to USL Academy Contract - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rowdies Earn 2-2 Preseason Draw against St. Louis City SC - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Lexington Sporting Club Launches LSC Kids Club for Fans 12 Years and Younger - Lexington SC
- Club Reinforces Midfield with Signing of Seth Antwi Ahead of Nashville Preseason Friendly - Birmingham Legion FC
- Southwest University Park, Home of the Chihuahuas and Locomotive FC, to Hold Job Fair for the 2026 Season - El Paso Locomotive FC
- New Mexico United Technical Staff Adds First Team Analyst Anthony Cassaro - New Mexico United
- FC Tulsa Sign Midfielder Bailey Sparks to Its 2026 USL Championship Roster - FC Tulsa
- Spurs Announce Official Partnership with Wanderlust Wine Co. - San Antonio FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.