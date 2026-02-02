Republic FC and Capital Black Chamber of Commerce Celebrate Black History Month with Annual Scholarship

Published on February 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







To honor the start of Black History Month, Republic FC is teaming up the Capital Black Chamber of Commerce to invest in and recognize the next generation of changemakers. The community partners are now accepting applications for the Black Excellence Scholarship. Students can begin applying for the $1,000 grant now at SacRepublicFC.com/Scholarship.

"For the last five years, this scholarship has been about recognizing students who are already leading the way... academically, as leaders, and as contributors to their communities," said Scott Moak, Republic FC Vice President of Business Operations and Community Affairs. "Black History Month gives us an opportunity to honor that legacy and recommit to the work ahead by investing in young people who are actively changing our community for the better and helping shape a future."

"The Capital Black Chamber of Commerce is proud to once again partner with Republic FC to offer this annual scholarship and expand access to opportunity for students across our region," said Azizza Davis Goines, President and CEO of the Capital Black Chamber of Commerce. "By working together, we're helping to remove barriers and supporting the next generation as they take meaningful steps toward their future."

Applicants must be currently enrolled at an eligible high school or in a minimum of six units at a California Community College, and intend to enroll in a four-year college or university, or a California Community College (minimum 12 units). Additionally, they must live in the six-county Sacramento region. Applications must be submitted by Friday, February 20 at 11:59 p.m. A special committee of black leaders including Sacramento City Councilmember Rick Jennings, select Republic FC players, and last year's Black Excellence scholarship recipient Kameesha Scott will help select the winner.

The Black Excellence Scholarship kicks off the club's annual Republic Rising Scholars series, which has awarded nearly $20,000 to standout students since 2019. Throughout the year, the club will partner with various community partners, including the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and The Sacramento LGBT Community Center, to extend the program and support students who often face significant challenges in pursuing a higher education.

Since 1984, the Capital Black Chamber of Commerce has worked to bring African American business owners and professionals together to create a solid economic structure within Sacramento's business community. Through the Young Leadership Collaboration program, the chamber invests in the region's next generation of leaders, helping people ages 16-23 to develop the necessary skills to succeed through personal finance training, exploration into the world of entrepreneurship, business mentorships, and scholarships - including the annual scholarship presented with Republic FC.

The recipient will be recognized during halftime of Republic FC's season opener on March 7 and receive a VIP ticket package to celebrate with friends and family. Fans can secure their tickets to the match and all of this year's action at Heart Health Park by becoming an Indomitable Member today. For more information about season ticket packages, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.