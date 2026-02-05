Birmingham Legion FC Signs Golden Glove-Winning Goalkeeper Jassem Koleilat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - ¬â¹ Birmingham Legion FC today announced the signing of goalkeeper Jassem Koleilat, adding a proven, high-level shot stopper to the roster ahead of the season. The 26-year-old goalkeeper stands at 6'2" and looks to immediately strengthen the club's defensive unit, bringing professional experience, elite production, and a track record of performing in high-pressure environments. The move represents a major addition to Birmingham's roster as the club continues building a team designed to compete at the highest level throughout the season.

Born in Prague and raised in Dubai, Koleilat developed through international academy systems before continuing his career in the United States, where he competed at the NCAA level and established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in collegiate soccer. His performances in the NCAA helped launch his professional career in North America, where he has continued to elevate his game against top-level competition. Following his collegiate career, Koleilat was selected in the MLS SuperDraft and joined LAFC, where he continued his development within one of Major League Soccer's most competitive professional environments, gaining valuable experience within the LAFC professional system before continuing his rise in the North American professional game.

Koleilat most recently competed with Forge FC, one of the most successful clubs in Canadian Premier League history and a club that has won multiple Canadian Premier League titles. During his time there, he established himself as one of the most consistent and productive goalkeepers in the league. Koleilat won the Canadian Premier League Golden Glove Award for the 2025 season after posting a league-record 11 clean sheets, delivering a record-setting campaign that showcased elite shot stopping, defensive command, and reliability in high-pressure environments, including playoff races and championship pushes. Competing inside one of the league's most successful and demanding organizations helped further establish his reputation as a goalkeeper who thrives in big moments and delivers when stakes are highest.

Koleilat profiles as a modern professional goalkeeper, combining elite reaction saves with strong aerial command and confident distribution under pressure. His presence allows defensive units to stay compact and aggressive while maintaining structure in transition and build up play. In addition to his on-field production, he brings professional standards, preparation habits, and competitive mentality that align directly with Birmingham Legion FC's performance expectations and locker room culture.

"We are excited to add Goalkeeper, Jass Koleilat to the team" said Head Coach Jay Heaps. "He has competed in a winning environment and has proven to be a difference maker with big save capabilities. We expect him to have an impact in the group on and off the field" Heaps continued.

The signing of Koleilat reflects Birmingham's continued focus on building a strong roster spine, prioritizing defensive stability, leadership, and high-level competitive experience. The club expects him to play an important role in the 2026 season, providing consistency and confidence from the back. Supporters can expect a goalkeeper who is comfortable in high-leverage moments and capable of delivering game-changing saves throughout the season.

Birmingham Legion FC welcomes Jassem Koleilat to the club and looks forward to his impact both on and off the field as the team prepares for the season ahead.







