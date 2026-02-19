Birmingham Legion FC Sign Gevork Diarbian for 2026 Season

Published on February 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC have added a dynamic new weapon to their 2026 squad, signing explosive wide attacker Gevork Diarbian ahead of the club's home opener on March 7. The addition brings a proven goal scorer and experienced professional presence to the club's roster, pending league and federation approval.

For those who have followed MLS NEXT Pro closely, Diarbian is far from an unknown quantity. For Birmingham's technical staff, he has been a targeted profile since early 2025. The 24 year old winger arrives in the Magic City as one of the most intriguing young attacking additions ahead of the new campaign.

From Rhode Island Dream to Professional Breakthrough

A Rhode Island native, Diarbian's professional journey gained national attention when he made his first team debut for the New England Revolution, a "dream come true" moment in his home state that underscored both his potential and mentality.

That breakthrough followed a standout run with New England Revolution II in MLS NEXT Pro, where Diarbian steadily built a reputation as one of the league's most dangerous wide players.

Production Meets Profile

The numbers tell a compelling story.

In 2025, Diarbian recorded 12 goal contributions, 8 goals and 4 assists, for Revolution II while leading the team in total shots and shots on target. The totals only scratch the surface of his influence.

He averaged 3.8 combined shots and key passes per 90 minutes, a strong indicator of both end product and creative presence. This is not a winger who drifts through matches. He is constantly involved in attacking sequences.

More telling is his appetite for isolation. Diarbian averaged 3.8 dribbles per 90 minutes, reflecting a player who actively seeks 1v1 situations. He wants defenders squared up. He wants to attack space. He wants to tilt the field.

A Threat in Transition

At his best, Diarbian is devastating in behind.

His pace consistently stretches backlines, and he has shown a willingness to make repeated runs beyond defenders to break open space. His speed is functional, not cosmetic. He forces center backs to drop and creates space between units.

For a Legion side preparing for a long 2026 campaign, that vertical threat adds a new dimension.

Head Coach Jay Heaps believes Diarbian's profile fits exactly what the club is building.

"Gevork is direct, fearless, and brings real intensity on both sides of the ball," said Heaps. "He competes on every play and is relentless in his effort to make the team better. That's the type of player we want here."

Energy Without the Ball

Diarbian's profile is not limited to attacking flair.

He brings relentless intensity off the ball, pressing aggressively and tracking runners with urgency. He has shown he can defend from the front and contribute on both ends of the pitch, traits that align with Birmingham's demand for collective work rate and tactical discipline.

He does not wait for the ball to find him. He hunts it.

A Strategic Addition for 2026

This signing is more than a depth piece. It is a statement of intent.

Birmingham Legion FC are building a squad capable of controlling matches at home and threatening in transition on the road. Diarbian fits that blueprint. Direct. Fearless. Fast. Productive.

With the 2026 season kicking off at home on March 7, Legion supporters will not have to wait long to see what this new addition brings to the pitch. If his MLS NEXT Pro trajectory is any indication, they can expect pace, purpose, and a winger unafraid of the moment.

For Birmingham, this is not just a signing. It is an injection of speed, ambition, and upside.

