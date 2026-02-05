Hartford Athletic Adds Dynamic Salvadoran Midfielder Andrés Hernández Ahead of 2026

Published on February 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic continues to strengthen its midfield core with the addition of Andrés Hernández, a technically gifted central midfielder arriving from one of Central America's most competitive environments. Hernández joins the club after multiple championship runs in El Salvador's Primera División, bringing poise, energy, and big-game experience as he prepares for his USL Championship debut in 2026.

The 5'5" midfielder most recently featured for Alianza FC, one of El Salvador's most decorated clubs. During the 2025 Apertura season, Hernández played an integral role in Alianza's run to the playoff final, appearing in 19 regular-season matches while contributing one goal and three assists. Trusted in high-pressure moments, he featured in all but one postseason match and logged 71 minutes in the Apertura final, showcasing his ability to perform on the biggest stages in the Salvadoran top flight.

A Midfielder Built for Winning Environments

Hernández's time at Alianza followed a run of sustained success across multiple Primera División campaigns. After joining the club during the midseason break of 2024, he helped Alianza capture the Clausura title, logging 59 minutes in the final against Limeño. That success carried into 2025, when Alianza once again lifted the Clausura trophy, with Hernández playing in all five playoff matches and earning 70 minutes in the final. Across two seasons, he became a reliable presence in midfield for a club accustomed to competing for championships.

The Primera División's split-season format demands consistency and adaptability, and Hernández repeatedly delivered in both regular-season and postseason play. His vision, close control, and willingness to dictate tempo made him a valuable link between defense and attack in a league defined by physicality and intensity.

A New Chapter in the USL

The upcoming 2026 season will mark Hernández's first in the USL Championship, as he brings his international experience to Hartford. Still early in his professional career, he arrives with a mature understanding of the game shaped by years of top-flight competition and repeated exposure to knockout football.

"Andreas is a dynamic two-way midfielder," said Hartford Athletic Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "He links the game well, has a tremendous workrate and valuable experience around his national team and, more recently, as a key part of one of the more recognizable and successful teams in Central America. Being only one month removed from appearing in a final in El Salvador has allowed Andreas to arrive to pre-season in fantastic form. It is clear to us that he will be a very valuable addition to Hartford and to our team."

From Youth Prospect to International Experience

Hernández's rise began at an unusually young age. At just 14 years old, he featured for the reserve team of Primera División side CD Dragón, setting the stage for a career built on early trust and responsibility. He continued his development in the academies of Limeño and Santa Tecla, while also spending time in the FC Dallas academy system in Major League Soccer.

In 2021, at age 21, Hernández broke into the Primera División with CD Platense Zacatecoluca. He made nine Apertura regular-season appearances and three playoff appearances, helping the club reach the Apertura final. Over the next two and a half seasons, he totaled 73 appearances, two goals, and seven assists, while guiding Platense to two additional postseason runs before earning a transfer to Alianza.

On the international stage, Hernández has represented El Salvador at multiple levels, earning one cap and scoring one goal with the U23 national team, along with two appearances for the senior national side.

With championship pedigree, international experience, and a refined technical profile, Andrés Hernández arrives in Hartford ready to take the next step in his career. As the club looks ahead to 2026, he adds a dynamic new dimension to Athletic's midfield and a winning mentality shaped by years of success.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.