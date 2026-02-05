Oakland Roots SC Sign 17-Year-Old Luka Rošić to an Academy Contract
Published on February 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots have added midfielder Luka Rošić a 17-Year-Old ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season pending league and federation approval. Rošić represents the Serbian National Team at the youth levels.
"Luka is an exciting young local talent," said Head Coach Ryan Martin. "He's a two-way midfielder who is very clean technically and has excellent vision to help progress the game. He's the perfect young player to work alongside our veterans as he continues to learn, grow, and add to our environment."
United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 5, 2026
- Lexington Sporting Club Introduces 2026 Community Partners - Lexington SC
- Oakland Roots SC Sign 17-Year-Old Luka Rošić to an Academy Contract - Oakland Roots SC
- Hartford Athletic Adds Versatile Cypriot Midfielder Christos Hadjipaschalis for 2026 - Hartford Athletic
- FC Tulsa Sign Central Midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski to Its 2026 Roster - FC Tulsa
- Hartford Athletic Adds Dynamic Salvadoran Midfielder Andrés Hernández Ahead of 2026 - Hartford Athletic
- Birmingham Legion FC Signs Golden Glove-Winning Goalkeeper Jassem Koleilat - Birmingham Legion FC
- Indy Eleven Partners with Plainfield Revolution Through Club Affiliate Program - Indy Eleven
- USL Names Impact Interiors as Preferred Supplier of Furniture Solutions - USL
- Battery Acquire All-League Defender Nathan Messer from Portland Hearts of Pine - Charleston Battery
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots SC Stories
- Oakland Roots SC Sign 17-Year-Old Luka Rošić to an Academy Contract
- Oakland Roots SC Sign Defender Michael Edwards
- Oakland Roots SC Unveil 2026 Theme Nights and Kickoff Times
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces Full 2026 Technical Staff