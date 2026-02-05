Oakland Roots SC Sign 17-Year-Old Luka Rošić to an Academy Contract

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots have added midfielder Luka Rošić a 17-Year-Old ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season pending league and federation approval. Rošić represents the Serbian National Team at the youth levels.

"Luka is an exciting young local talent," said Head Coach Ryan Martin. "He's a two-way midfielder who is very clean technically and has excellent vision to help progress the game. He's the perfect young player to work alongside our veterans as he continues to learn, grow, and add to our environment."







