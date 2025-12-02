Latif Blessing Back in the Bluegrass for 2026 USL Championship Campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Midfielder Latif Blessing is returning to Lexington Sporting Club in 2026 for his first full USL Championship season in the Bluegrass.

Blessing, a late season addition to LSC's roster in 2025, appeared five times for the Greens with three starts. The Ghanian created five scoring chances in 275 minutes played and became a prominent figure in the Starting XI down the stretch.

Prior to signing with Lexington, Blessing authored an illustrious career for himself in Major League Soccer.

In 253 appearances for Sporting Kansas City, LAFC, the New England Revolution, Toronto FC and Houston Dynamo FC, Blessing scored 30 goals and logged 23 assists.

His accolades include an MLS Cup and two MLS Supporters' Shields with LAFC, a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy with Sporting KC and a Ghana Premier League Player of the Year Award.

Blessing enters the season as the third-highest valued player in the USL Championship, according to Transfermarkt US.







