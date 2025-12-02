Community Wrap up 2025

Published on December 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Thanks to the support of the City, State, fans, and our partners, Hartford Athletic continued to deliver on its mission to make our community the best place to live, work, and play in 2025. The club continues to expand on an already robust lineup of impactful community programming with a number of exciting new activations. Here are some highlights from this year's historic season.

Green & Blue Foundation

Hartford Athletic launched the Green & Blue Foundation, a 501c3 which strives to enhance the quality of life for youth and disadvantaged people in Connecticut, in 2020. Since then, the Foundation has focused on making a difference for communities in need, in support of five key community pillars: Health and Wellness, Diversity and Inclusion, Youth and Family Education, Economic Development, and Veterans and First Responder support.

Community Ticket Program

The Hartford Athletic Community Ticket Program, presented by Liberty Bank, provides tickets through the Green & Blue Foundation to fans who might not otherwise be able to attend a match, creating a lasting memory and a connection to professional soccer. Thanks to the generosity of Liberty Bank, more than 15,600 tickets were donated to over 15 local organizations, including VetTix, Boys and Girls Club, Hartford Public Schools, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and DCF (Department of Children and Families).

Summer Reading Sundays

Throughout the summer, the Green & Blue Foundation partnered with Hartford Public Schools and Hartford Public Library to host Sundays at the Stadium presented by M&T Bank and supported by The Hartford. Each session began with story time led by Hartford Public Library librarians, supported by volunteers from Liberty Bank. Following the reading sessions, Hartford Athletic coaches hosted interactive soccer clinics to encourage healthy, active lifestyles. The program reinforced the connection between literacy, physical activity, and community engagement while providing families with unique access to Trinity Health Stadium and creating memorable summer experiences for Hartford residents.

Camp Day

Hartford Athletic and the Green & Blue Foundation hosted Camp Day in July 2025, welcoming over 3,000 campers from across the region to Trinity Health Stadium for an afternoon of soccer, learning, and fun. CT Children's Hospital served as the presenting partner, demonstrating their commitment to youth health and wellness. Campers enjoyed a day filled with interactive STEM, health, and wellness activities around the concourse followed by an exhibition game featuring Hartford Athletic players.

Fill the Cup for Jamaica

After bringing home Hartford Athletic's first ever trophy, the club - led by Captain Jordan Scarlett - sought to channel their championship momentum into community action. In response to the devastating Category 5 hurricane that hit Jordan's native Jamaica, Hartford Athletic through the Green & Blue Foundation spearheaded a community-wide relief drive to collect emergency supplies and non-perishable food for the island nation.

STEM and Soccer Education Day

In May of this year, Hartford Athletic hosted its fourth annual STEM and Soccer Education Day, presented by CGI. A record 5,000 students from 50 schools came out to Trinity Health Stadium to experience a day full of exciting interactive STEM workstations and displays, along with a Hartford Athletic exhibition match. The Green & Blue Foundation, with support from our corporate partners, covered the cost for thousands of student tickets and 20 buses, ensuring all schools could participate regardless of financial constraints.

Hartford Athletic Youth Academy

The Hartford Athletic Youth Academy was started in 2024 and now has over 600 young athletes competing on over 35 teams. The Green & Blue Foundation expanded its support of the Hartford Athletic Youth Academy in 2025, ensuring that no talented young player is turned away due to financial constraints. The Foundation's "Soccer for All" initiative provides flexible financial support covering everything from program fees to uniforms and equipment. The Green & Blue Foundation directly covers 25% of all Youth Academy tuition, making elite training accessible to families across the region.

Hartford Athletic W League Team

Hartford Athletic announced its entry into the USL W League for the summer 2026 season, with club legend Danny Barrera named as head coach. The W League is the nation's premier pre-professional women's league, providing a pipeline between elite youth clubs, collegiate teams, and the professional arena. All matches take place in the summer (May through July), allowing collegiate players to maintain their NCAA eligibility. This expansion represents Hartford Athletic's continued commitment to advancing women's soccer development in Connecticut and providing visible role models for young female athletes across the region. The W League team is proudly supported and uplifted by the Green & Blue Foundation, which will help remove financial barriers for players by assisting with registration fees, uniform costs, player stipends, and travel for away matches, ensuring every athlete has the opportunity to compete and grow in the game.

Corporate Partnerships

Thanks to the support of Hartford Athletic's wonderful partners, the club has been able to host several crucial initiatives throughout 2025. From safe driving to stroke awareness, the club and its partners have sought to uphold the Green & Blue Foundation's principle of Youth and Family Education, while also providing a fun-filled family-friendly activity for local residents.

Safe Driving Initiatives

Hartford Athletic partnered with the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.), Hartford Police Department, and Corona Auto Body to promote safe driving throughout the season, including displays showing the real-world consequences of distracted and impaired driving. The club hosted Safe Driving Night presented by CTDOT on May 10th, along with Touch a Truck presented by CT Work Zone Safety on August 6th.

Veteran and Military Appreciation Night, pres. by Travelers

Falling under the Green & Blue Foundation's community pillar of supporting veterans and first responders, Hartford Athletic and Travelers were proud to present Veteran and Military Appreciation Night on May 17th. To honor the brave men and women who serve our country - past and present - veterans and active military performed the National Anthem and presented the colors, representing the red, white, and blue with pride.

Community Health & First Responder Night, pres. by Trinity Health of New England

On June 6th, Trinity Health of New England continued their multi-year commitment to Community Health Night, bringing hospital specialty groups including Sports Medicine, Primary Care, and Behavioral Health to engage directly with fans through educational displays and activities throughout the concourse. Hartford Athletic and Trinity Health are proud to honor the heroes that keep us safe, while also promoting health and wellbeing for all.

Grow the Trades Night, pres, by DEWALT/Stanley Black & Decker

DEWALT, along with Stanley Black & Decker, joined Hartford Athletic for Grow the Trades Night on July 30th. The event aimed to celebrate the backbone of our community, while allowing fans to learn about career opportunities in the trades. Several trade organizations from around the state offered informational sessions, interactive displays and live demonstrations to showcase different exciting technological advancements in the trades. Representatives from Makerspace CT delivered the official match ball, and Stanley Black & Decker/DEWALT gave away a full DEWALT toolkit to a lucky fan. The night was all about supporting local, building the future, and enjoying an evening of soccer.

Stroke Awareness Night, pres. Trinity Health of New England

Hartford Athletic hosted its fourth annual Stroke Awareness Night on August 16th, welcoming Trinity Health's Stroke team to educate fans on identifying signs and symptoms of stroke. The club recognized stroke survivors and their families with an on-field ceremony, combining awareness with community celebration.

Match For A Cause, pres. Liberty Bank

Hartford Athletic and Liberty Bank collaborated for Match for a Cause on October 11, 2025, with this year's beneficiary being the American Cancer Society, a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer for everyone. This match coincided with the homecoming celebration of the USL Jägermeister Cup, creating a powerful combination of championship celebration and community giving. The club auctioned off uniquely-designed American Cancer Society-themed autographed and match-worn jerseys, with all proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society. The online auction, along with Liberty Bank's donation, raised a record-breaking $27,035, the most ever in Match for a Cause's seven-year history.

¬â¹ ¬â¹Also this year, Hartford Athletic announced its brand-new Kit for a Cause campaign, an initiative that further allows the club to support local charity organizations by donating proceeds from sales of a specially-designed goalkeeper jersey to that year's benefactor. The inaugural 2025 Keeper Kit for a Cause is called the Kick Out Cancer Kit, created in partnership with the American Cancer Society through their Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Movement. A portion of all proceeds from the sales of Antony Siaha's signature bright pink jersey was donated to ACS, to help fund cancer research.

Junior Fire Marshall Program, pres. The Hartford

The Hartford and Hartford Athletic teamed up for the seventh consecutive year to help educate young fans through the Junior Fire Marshal Program, which makes life-saving lessons about fire safety fun and engaging for kids and families. Throughout the season, one lucky young fan at every home game was also chosen to participate in The Hartford's Junior Fire Marshal Halftime Challenge. On June 28th, the seventh annual Junior Fire Marshal Night was hosted at Trinity Health Stadium. The first 1,000 children in attendance received a free Junior Fire Marshal Helmet. Prior to the game, a select group of children joined members of the Hartford Fire Department on-field to take the fire-safety pledge and become deputized as official Junior Fire Marshals.

Goals for Meals, pres. Nuovo Pasta

For the fifth year in a row, Hartford Athletic teamed up with Nuovo Pasta to participate in the Goals for Meals program. For every Hartford Athletic goal scored throughout the season, our partner company made meal donations to help fight against food insecurity in the Hartford community. This year, over 1,000 meals were donated to Connecticut Foodshare, the regional food bank serving Hartford and Tolland Counties. This program directly addresses food insecurity in the Hartford community while celebrating on-field success.

Hartford Athletic Hiring Expo

Supported by the Connecticut Department of Labor, the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Eversource, Global Atlantic Financial Group, the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling, Stanley Black & Decker, USA Waste & Recycling, and Right at Home, Hartford Athletic hosted its fifth annual Hiring Expo on September 10. The day brought together over 1,000 job seekers and more than 75 employers, while also offering resume and interview preparation services to prospective candidates and complimentary tickets to that evening's Hartford Athletic match to all in attendance.

Community

As Hartford Athletic strives to make Connecticut the best place to live, work, and play, the club is constantly looking for ways to extend its reach into the community and make a positive impact on the greater Hartford area.

After bringing home the city of Hartford's first trophy in 25 years, Hartford Athletic wanted to share the momentous moment with fans, partners and local residents. The club launched a trophy tour at the end of the October with the goal of bringing the USL Jägermeister Cup straight to Hartford's supporters. So far, the Cup has visited staff and patients at St. Francis Hospital, the historic Mark Twain House, our friends at Travelers, and Connectituct's beautiful Gillette Castle State Park with CT DEEP. Keep an eye out as the trophy tour continues!

Throughout the 2025 season, the Hartford Athletic front office staff and players were proud to go out into the community for "Clean Up Days," aiming to give back to the city that gives so much to us. This year's Clean Up Days took place at Colt Park, next to our stadium, and the riverfront of the Connecticut River. Thanks to 4G Recycling and M&T Bank for helping to make these important events happen.

As the club looks to reinforce its commitment to establish Trinity Health Stadium as a versatile community hub, Hartford's home field has been the site of countless events throughout the 2025 season. Most recently, the CIAC Boys and Girls Championship games were held at Trinity Health Stadium for the sixth year in a row. After a season of hard work, 16 high school teams got the chance to fight for the state title in a professional stadium environment, including game commentary from Hartford Athletic's very own PA announcer. For many, this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience they will never forget.

On the topic of our stadium, this year marked the launch of Mission Inclusivity, a comprehensive accessibility program focused on ensuring that all fans, regardless of physical ability, can enjoy the full Hartford Athletic experience. The initiative includes enhanced ADA seating accommodations, specialized services, and partnerships with accessibility technology providers to create an inclusive environment at Trinity Health Stadium.

Also helping to bring Hartford Athletic's impact further into the community, Dillon, the club mascot, attended over 100 community events, festivals, soccer clinics, fundraisers, elementary schools, hospitals, and sporting events. Dillon served as a visible ambassador for Hartford Athletic, entertaining thousands of children and adults while strengthening the club's connection to the broader community.

Hartford Athletic remains committed to making a lasting impact in our community through the power of soccer. As we close out a successful year of initiatives, partnerships and success on the pitch, we're excited to build on this momentum in 2026. Stay tuned for more news and updates on how we'll continue to support and engage with the Hartford community in the year ahead.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.