Athletic Make USL Team of the Week

Published on March 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic was well represented in the USL Championship's weekly honors, with Matt Real and Samuel Careaga named to the USL Championship Team of the Week, while General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke was recognized as Coach of the Week. Hartford also saw Antony Siaha and Michee Ngalina named to the Team of the Week bench.

Real earned his place on the Team of the Week after a standout defensive performance that helped anchor Hartford Athletic at the back. Careaga was recognized for his impact in the midfield, contributing to Hartford's attacking movement and overall control of the match.

The club's strong showing extended beyond the starting XI, with goalkeeper Antony Siaha and forward Michee Ngalina both selected to the Team of the Week bench, highlighting Hartford's depth and influence across the roster.

"It's great to see Matt and Samu recognized for the work they put in," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "Both of them were outstanding and set the tone for us in different ways. Matt was rock-solid defensively, and Samu brought a lot of energy and control in the midfield. I'm also really proud of the group as a whole. Antony and Michee earning bench recognition shows the depth we have and the way everyone is contributing right now."

In addition, Burke was named Coach of the Week, recognizing the leadership and tactical execution that helped guide Hartford Athletic's performance.







