Strong Week 1 Performances Earns Three Selections to Team of the Week

March 10, 2026

Sacramento, Calif. - Today, USL Championship announced the Week 1 Team of the Week. For their performances in Saturday's 2-0 win over the defending Western Conference Champions, Republic FC's Danny Vitiello, Freddy Kleemann, and Ryan Spaulding are the first to represent Sacramento on the league's weekly top squad in 2026. The impressive opening night win not only extended the club's undefeated season opener streak to 11, but also marked a monumental 200th win across all competitions.

Back for their second season in the Indomitable City, defenders Freddy Kleemann and Ryan Spaulding connected to break the deadlock in the 68th minute. A set piece delivered the ball to Spaulding on the right flank, who got enough space to send a perfect cross to the back post. Kleemann came flying in with a thunderous header to the back of the net, sending a sold-out Heart Health Park into a frenzy. The play marked a first club goal for Kleemann and first assist for Spaulding. The duo also helped solidify Sacramento's trademark reliable defense, posting seven duels won apiece and combining for eight clearances.

Goalkeeper Vitiello tallied another career milestone over the weekend. During the match, he recorded three saves to become the first player in USL Championship history to reach 59 regular season clean sheets, surpassing former Republic FC goalkeeper Evan Newton and Alex Tambakis, who now features for FC Tulsa.

Last year, the Indomitable Club was represented on the Team of the Week 27 times, led by Freddy Kleemann with four selections. In July, Danny Vitiello earned his first-ever Player of the Month honor before being named a finalist for Goalkeeper of the Year for the third straight year.

Republic FC returns to action this Saturday as the team heads out for the first away match of the year against Lexington SC. Kickoff is set at 4:00 p.m. and fans can tune in to catch all the action on the FOX40+ streaming app and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The team will then return home for a big four-game home stretch, starting with a first round Open Cup matchup against El Farolito SC on Wednesday, March 18. That contest kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.







