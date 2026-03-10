Isaiah Foster Named to Team of the Week for Week 1

Published on March 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Isaiah Foster has been named to the Team of the Week for week 1 of the 2026 season, presented by SiteOne.

Foster delivered a standout performance on Saturday night as the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC opened their 2026 season on the road against El Paso Locomotive FC. He played a key role in the team's attack, recording both a goal and an assist.

Just five minutes into the match, new signing #6 Sam Williams delivered a dangerous corner kick into the box. #12 Isaiah Foster rose to meet the ball and directed a header toward #90 Khori Bennett, who skillfully finished with a clever back-heel to score the first goal of the night.

Then in the 67', Williams initiated the play with a throw-in, sending a long and precise ball into the attacking third. Foster timed his jump perfectly, rising above the defense and powering a header into the top-right corner, just beyond the reach of the El Paso goalkeeper, making the final score 2-2.

Beyond his offensive contributions, Foster was equally impactful on the defensive end. Throughout the match, he won two tackles, recorded two clearances, and completed 31 accurate passes, demonstrating composure and consistency on both sides of the pitch.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 1

GK - Danny Vitiello, Sacramento Republic FC

D - Isaiah Foster, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Alex Crognale, San Antonio FC

D - Freddy Kleemann, Sacramento Republic FC

D - Matt Real, Hartford Athletic

M - Samuel Careaga, Hartford Athletic

M - Max Schneider, Tampa Bay Rowdies

M - Sean Suber, Charleston Battery

F - Juan Carlos Obregón Jr., Brooklyn FC

F - Rubio Rubín, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Cristian Parano, San Antonio FC

Coach - Brendan Burke, Hartford Athletic

Bench - Antony Siaha (HFD), Mark Fisher (OAK), Ryan Spaulding (SAC), Michee Ngalina (HFD), Christian Pinzón (LV), Jorge Hernández (SA), Mukwelle Akale (LOU)

Colorado Springs will now turn its attention to the 2026 home opener on March 14 at Weidner Field, where the Switchbacks will host Las Vegas Lights FC.







