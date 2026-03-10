San Antonio FC Lands Three on USL Championship Team of the Week

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC defender Alex Crognale, forward Cristian Parano and midfielder Jorge Hernandez have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following Saturday's 2-1 win against Phoenix Rising FC.

Crognale receives his nod after scoring the decisive goal in the 49th minute, his third overall for the club. The center back also compiled six interceptions, four clearances and four recoveries on the defense end.

Parano turned in a double-assist night, playing a role in both of San Antonio's goals in the contest. The Argentine also completed 18 of 22 passes and created three chances to help drive the SAFC attack throughout the night.

After leading the team in scoring last season, Hernandez was selected to the Team of the Week bench by opening the scoring against Phoenix. He finished the night with two shots, three chances created and a 100% crossing accuracy in the full 90 minutes of play.

SAFC hits the road for its first away trip of the season this weekend, taking on FC Tulsa. Kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 1

GK - Danny Vitiello, Sacramento Republic FC

D - Isaiah Foster, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Alex Crognale, San Antonio FC

D - Freddy Kleemann, Sacramento Republic FC

D - Matt Real, Hartford Athletic

M - Samuel Careaga, Hartford Athletic

M - Max Schneider, Tampa Bay Rowdies

M - Sean Suber, Charleston Battery

F - Juan Carlos Obregón Jr., Brooklyn FC

F - Rubio Rubín, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Cristian Parano, San Antonio FC

Coach - Brendan Burke, Hartford Athletic

Bench - Antony Siaha (HFD), Mark Fisher (OAK), Ryan Spaulding (SAC), Michee Ngalina (HFD), Christian Pinzón (LV), Jorge Hernández (SA), Mukwelle Akale (LOU)







