Pegasus Development Joins Republic FC Stadium Development Team to Lead District Transformation

Published on March 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC today announced that Pegasus Development has joined the club's stadium development team. Pegasus owner and CEO Art Zargaryan will oversee the club's development projects, including its new downtown stadium and the surrounding acreage that will become a new neighborhood in the years to come.

The 31-acre project has advanced past the groundwork phase, and stadium construction will begin later this year. In addition to building a new outdoor downtown home for sports and entertainment, the project will help double the size of downtown, revive a plot of land that has sat vacant for a half-century and restore vitality to the ancestral home of Wilton Rancheria.

"Our Republic FC stadium is the catalyst for transforming the Railyards into a thriving new district for Sacramento," said Chris Franklin, Chief Operating Officer of Wilton Rancheria and Republic FC board member. "Pegasus brings the experience needed to help turn this long-awaited project into reality, and we're excited to continue building momentum toward the permanent home for Republic FC that the community deserves."

"Sacramento is one of the most dynamic growth markets in California, with strong civic leadership, an incredible sense of community pride, and real momentum," said Art Zargaryan, owner and CEO of Pegasus Development. "Our entire team is grateful for the opportunity to contribute to Sacramento's skyline with a world-class stadium and thriving neighborhood. We're excited to join Republic FC and Wilton Rancheria to provide a spark to the nation's largest urban infill project."

Pegasus Development has rapidly emerged as a national leader in complex, experience-driven real estate projects. In just eight years, the firm has managed more than  $7.2 billion in development totaling 8.1 million square feet, spanning luxury resorts, themed attractions, museums, multi-use retail destinations, and multifamily communities. Its portfolio of projects includes working with globally recognized organizations and experiences, such as Universal Creative, Netflix, Meow Wolf, Goldman Sachs, Museum of Ice Cream, and The Neon Museum. Locally, Pegasus' entertainment and hospitality expertise is on display at Sky River Casino.

For more information, visit SacRepublicFC.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.