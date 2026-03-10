Loudoun United FC Sign Midfielder Pacifique Niyongabire Through 2026

Published on March 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA. - Loudoun United FC has signed midfielder Pacifique Niyongabire to a one-year contract, pending league and federation approval.

Niyongabire, 25, joins the Red-and-White after most recently competing in the USL Championship with Tampa Bay Rowdies, where he has earned recognition for his ability to break lines, create chances in transition, and impact matches in one-on-one situations.

"I'm really grateful for this opportunity, I'm ready to get to work and do everything I can to contribute in bringing success to the team and whole Loudoun community," said Pacifique Niyongabire.

A Burundi international, Niyongabire has represented his country in the FIFA World Cup qualifying and Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, making his senior national team debut in 2022. He scored his first official international goal in 2023 in a friendly against Indonesia.

Born in Burundi and raised in Australia, Niyongabire spent his formative years developing in the Australian youth system before signing his first professional contract with Adelaide United, earning a scholarship with the club's academy before making his professional debut for Adelaide's first team in the A-League Men.

"Pacifique is an attack-minded player whose explosive speed allows him to get forward quickly and create goal-scoring opportunities," said Anthony Limbrick, Head Coach of Loudoun United FC. "His pace and direct style make him a constant threat in the final third. He brings valuable experience from the USL Championship, having made a number of appearances for the Tampa Bay Rowdies. His experience and quality will be a strong addition to the squad here at Loudoun United FC."

After spending four seasons with Adelaide United, Niyongabire continued his A-League career with Perth Glory, joining the club ahead of the 2021 season. In 2022, he moved to the Canadian Premier League and signed with Valour FC, where he recorded an assist in his debut and scored his first goal for the club in 2023. He then joined Tampa Bay Rowdies for an undisclosed fee ahead of the 2024 USL Championship Season.

"Pacifique Niyongabire is a high-intensity, role-reliable wingback who aligns with Loudoun United's front-foot, standards-driven identity," said Alen Marcina, Sporting Director for Loudoun United FC. "He brings pace, verticality, and strong 1v1 ability, offering a direct, transition-driven threat from wide areas within a high-demand environment."

Player: Pacifique Niyongabire

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: 03/15/2000

Age: 25

Birthplace: Bujumbura, Burundi

Height: 5'8''

Status: International







