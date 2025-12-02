Battery Re-Sign Defender Graham Smith to New Multi-Year Extension

The Charleston Battery are pleased to announce the signing of defender Graham Smith to a new multi-year contract extension on Tuesday, pending league and federation approval. The 2024 USL Championship Defender of the Year is set to extend his stay in the Lowcountry after first joining two seasons ago.

Smith, 30, has sustained a standing as among the league's top defenders and is a two-time All-League selection in addition to winning Defender of the Year.

"It has been a privilege to represent the Charleston Battery, and I am extremely grateful to extend my time here," said Smith. "The front office, coaching staff, players, and especially the fans have incredible pride in this historic club. I am looking forward to building upon the success we have had in recent years and pushing for more."

Smith first joined the Battery ahead of the 2024 season and has been a stalwart at center-back, featuring in 62 matches across all competitions in the past two years. In that time span, Smith registered two goals, 254 clearances, 47 blocks, 30 tackles won, 39 interceptions and 252 duels won in the regular season and playoffs.

"Graham is a top player and person," said Head Coach Ben Pirmann. "He is the type of player you need in your club, he makes everyone around him better. Graham has shown over the course of his career that he is not only one of the best individual defenders in USL, but also a perennial winner."

In 2024, the 6-3 center-back led the Battery in matches (39) and minutes played (3,468) across all competitions, playing an instrumental role in the run to the Eastern Conference Final. Smith was the first Battery player to win Defender of the Year since Colin Falvey took home the award in 2013.

Prior to Charleston, Smith played for Memphis 901 FC from 2022 to 2023, where he was named All-League Second Team under Coach Pirmann in 2022. Smith began his professional career in 2018 when he was drafted 18th overall in the MLS SuperDraft by Sporting Kansas City, debuting in MLS later that year.

A native of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Smith played collegiately at the University of Denver and Oregon State University. He helped lead Denver to the NCAA Tournament semifinals (College Cup) in 2016 and garnered multiple all-conference honors across two seasons in his home state.

Smith is looking forward to continuing his chapter in Charleston.

"The energy and passion that the fans bring to every game are what make the atmosphere at Patriots Point so special," said Smith. "I'm looking forward to getting back to work in 2026 so we can give the fans another season to be proud of."

