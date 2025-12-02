Indy Eleven Signs Forward Charlie Sharp

Published on December 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has signed former Toronto FC forward Charlie Sharp, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed. Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can follow upcoming player news on Indy Eleven social channels and at IndyEleven.com.

The 24-year-old striker inked a contract with Major League Soccer's Toronto FC in September of 2024 after registering five goals and two assists in 16 games for Toronto FC II in MLS NEXT Pro. Since then, Sharp notched one assist in eight appearances for Toronto in MLS.

In 2025, Sharp made his first career MLS start vs. NYCFC on Apr. 26, recording two shots in 88 minutes. He registered his first assist vs. Nashville SC on May 24, finishing the campaign with two key passes and 12 aerial duals in six matches.

The 6'4, 185-pound Sharp was loaned to the Tampa Bay Rowdies in August, playing in eight games with two starts, five shots, and three fouls won.

The Brighton, Michigan, native played college soccer close to home at Western Michigan. Sharp was drafted by Toronto in the third round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft but elected to remain at WMU for his final year. In 2023, Sharp led NCAA Division I with 19 goals (including seven game winners) in 20 matches, adding eight assists, and helping his team to the NCAA Sweet 16. His record-breaking season led to him becoming WMU's first-ever finalist for the 2023 MAC Hermann Trophy, the most-coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer. The All-American and Academic All-American finished his career at WMU with a school-record 43 goals (15 game winners) and 25 assists in 90 appearances.

Indy Eleven Roster (12/2/25)

Goalkeeper (1): Reice Charles-Cook

Defenders (3): Pat Hogan, Josh O'Brien, Hayden White

Midfielders (4): Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Aodhan Quinn

Forwards (3): Edward Kizza, Bruno Rendon, Charlie Sharp







