New Mexico United Announces Open Tryouts Ahead of 2026 USL Championship Season

Published on December 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is pleased to announce that the club will host its next round of Open Tryouts on January 10, 2026, at Kraemer Fields (2811 Karsten Ct SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102). This marks the fifth open tryout held by the club since its inaugural 2019 season and remains a key opportunity for aspiring athletes to earn a potential spot on the United roster.

Open Tryouts are available to male players ages 17 and older, offering a direct pathway for local and regional talent to be evaluated by New Mexico United's technical staff. The club has a strong history of identifying players through this process. In its first year, United signed Josh Goss and Phillip Beigl - both discovered through open tryouts- to the first-team squad.

Additional details, including registration information, can be found here.

https://www.newmexicoutd.com/







