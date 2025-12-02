New Mexico United Announces Open Tryouts Ahead of 2026 USL Championship Season
Published on December 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is pleased to announce that the club will host its next round of Open Tryouts on January 10, 2026, at Kraemer Fields (2811 Karsten Ct SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102). This marks the fifth open tryout held by the club since its inaugural 2019 season and remains a key opportunity for aspiring athletes to earn a potential spot on the United roster.
Open Tryouts are available to male players ages 17 and older, offering a direct pathway for local and regional talent to be evaluated by New Mexico United's technical staff. The club has a strong history of identifying players through this process. In its first year, United signed Josh Goss and Phillip Beigl - both discovered through open tryouts- to the first-team squad.
Additional details, including registration information, can be found here.
https://www.newmexicoutd.com/
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 2, 2025
- Dream Crazy: Joe Farrell's Legacy of Leadership, Heart, and Inspiration Lives on at Hartford Athletic - Hartford Athletic
- Rowdies Add Veteran Defender Leland Archer for 2026 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- New Mexico United Announces Open Tryouts Ahead of 2026 USL Championship Season - New Mexico United
- Community Wrap up 2025 - Hartford Athletic
- Indy Eleven Signs Forward Charlie Sharp - Indy Eleven
- Joe Brito Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer - Rhode Island FC
- Latif Blessing Back in the Bluegrass for 2026 USL Championship Campaign - Lexington Sporting Club
- Battery Re-Sign Defender Graham Smith to New Multi-Year Extension - Charleston Battery
- Todd Dunivant to Step Down as President & General Manager of Republic FC at End of Year - Sacramento Republic FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United Announces Open Tryouts Ahead of 2026 USL Championship Season
- Score Big this Black Friday: New Mexico United Offers up to 90% off Merchandise and Exclusive Doorbuster Deals
- New Mexico United Announces Key Roster Moves for 2026 Season
- New Mexico United's Historic 2025 Postseason Run Concludes in Western Conference Final
- New Mexico United Takes on FC Tulsa in the Western Confernce Final