Switchbacks FC Sign Aidan Rocha to New Contract
Published on December 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it has signed midfielder Aidan Rocha to a new contract for the 2026 & 2027 USL Championship season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.
Rocha is entering his third season with the club. Since joining in 2024, he has made 55 appearances, scored two goals, tallied three assists, created 15 chances, and logged 4,165 minutes.
"Rocha is a huge part of who we want to be and the standards we will be setting every day," said Alan McCann. "His intensity, commitment to the cause, and consistency are values that make us better on and off the field. We're delighted that he will be returning to continue his pursuit of pushing to new levels."
The Maryland native began his career at Georgetown University, where he recorded five goals and six assists across 69 appearances. In 2023, he was selected 60th overall in the MLS SuperDraft by D.C. United and spent the preseason competing with the first team at the Coachella Valley Invitational. He later signed with Loudoun United in March 2023, where he recorded two assists, created 15 key passes, made 41 clearances, and finished the season with an 82.7% passing accuracy.
"I'm excited to be returning to the club for the next two seasons. This is a close group of players that are motivated to create a winning culture, and we are already striving to do that come next season," said Rocha. "That opportunity is upon us, our fans deserve it with the unconditional support they give us at Weidner Field, and I'm so grateful to be a part of it."
Name: Aidan Rocha
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5' 8"
Date of Birth: 12/25/2000
Age: 24
Hometown: Brookeville, Maryland
