Switchbacks FC Sign Midfielder Speedy Williams for 2026 & 2027 Season

Published on December 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it has signed midfielder Speedy Williams for the 2026 & 2027 USL Championship season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

Williams returns to Colorado Springs after spending the 2025 season with Lexington SC, where he made 24 appearances, recorded 38 clearances and eight interceptions, and posted an 89.4% passing accuracy.

Williams originally joined the Switchbacks in December 2022. During his previous tenure with the club, he made 72 appearances, totaled 6,058 minutes, and provided nine assists. He played a pivotal role in the team's 2024 USL Championship playoff run, helping secure the club's first-ever trophy.

"Speedy coming back to Colorado Springs gives us a huge boost as he has been a major part of our recent history and can be another major part in bringing us forward again," said Alan McCann. "His presence on the field and in the locker room is something fans and players have missed, so we're really excited to have him back at Weidner Field."

A four-time USL Championship title winner, Williams has left a significant mark on the league, claiming championships with New York Red Bulls II in 2016 and Louisville City FC in 2017 and 2018.

On the international stage, Williams has earned 36 caps for the Jamaican National Team and scored his first international goal in a 2019 Concacaf Nations League match against Aruba.

"The Switchbacks organization and the fans have always been good to me," said Williams. "It's a fantastic club with lots of talented players. I can't wait to meet the team and help compete for the title again."

Name: Speedy Williams

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5 ¬Â² 7 ¬Â³

Date of Birth: April 8, 1992

Age: 33

Hometown: Kingston, Jamaica







