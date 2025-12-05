Ates Diouf Returns to Detroit City FC on Two-Year Deal

Detroit City FC forward Alassane Ates Diouf

DETROIT - Today, Detroit City Football Club announced that forward Alassane Ates Diouf (Legacy #224) has signed with the club, keeping him in the Rouge and Gold through the 2027 season with an option in place for 2028. Diouf, who was on loan from Lexington SC to DCFC in 2025, made 28 appearances for Le Rouge in an electrifying debut that saw him register seven goals - a feat that launched him into the club's list of all-time top 25 goal scorers after a single season. The deal is pending league and federation approval.

Before he arrived in Detroit, the native of Dakar, Senegal, starred for Lexington SC in USL League One, where he scored 25 goals en route to being voted to the All-League First Team (2023) and Second Team (2024).

Before transferring to Lexington, Diouf played the 2022 season with USL Championship club San Antonio FC. The forward appeared in eleven matches, starting five (including the match that welcomed DCFC into the USL Championship), and helped San Antonio secure its first league title in history.

Diouf spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with USL Championship team Austin Bold FC. During his two seasons there, he played 38 of a possible 48 matches, scoring five goals and providing five assists.

Originally from Dakar, Senegal, he was scouted by SIMA Águilas, then part of USL League Two, which led to his recruitment in the United States. He made five appearances with Águilas in 2018 before moving to Orlando City B in 2019, where he scored his first professional goal against South Georgia Tormenta FC. Diouf eventually played 17 matches for the USL League One team.

The 6'1'' striker attended Montverde Academy, the same prep school as veteran DCFC midfielder Laye Diop, also a native of Dakar.

