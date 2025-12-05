North Carolina FC by the Numbers
by Fran Stuchbury
Published on December 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC
North Carolina FC finished the 2025 USL Championship in third place in the Eastern Conference Standings at 13-6-11 for 45 points. NCFC further secured a 1-0 victory over Loudon United FC in the Conference Quarterfinals before their season ended with a 2-0 loss to Rhode Island FC in the Conference Semifinals which was the last game the team will play in USL Championship. North Carolina Chairman Steve Malik announced that the club submitted an application to join the United Soccer League's new Division One league that plans to launch in 2028 as long as a 15,000 stadium gets built to fulfill the new league's requirement.
Here's a look at the 2025 North Carolina FC season by the numbers.
- 0 - Red Cards
- 1 - Penalty kick made: by Louis Perez
- 2 - Players who played all 30 regular season games: Mikey Maldonado and Louis Perez
- 2 - Goal differential
- 4 - Clean sheets, no goals allowed by Jake McGuire and Oliver Semmle
- 5 - Victories on the road
- 8 - Wins at home
- 8 - Assists by Mikey Maldonado, most on the team
- 8 - Wins by goalkeeper Jake McGuire which led the squad
- 9 - Goals scored by Evan Conway, most on NCFC
- 9 - Most yellow cards, by Louis Perez
- 14 - American North Carolina FC players
- 15 - NCFC players who scored at least one goal
- 18 - Age of the youngest player on the roster, Finn Sundstrom
- 26 - Most games started: Finn Sundstrom
- 26 - Players who appeared in at least one game
- 29 - Assists by the team
- 32 - Age of the oldest player on the roster, Paco Craig
- 37 - Goals surrendered
- 39 - Goals scored
- 44 - Saves by goalie Jake McGuire, which led NCFC
- 65 - Yellow cards received
- 1,472 - Smallest home crowd, March 15th against Loudon United FC
- 2,374 - Minutes played by Mikey Maldonado to lead NCFC
- 3,774 - Most fans at a home game, September 26th against Miami FC
- 38,058 - Total numbers of fans who attended the 15 NCFC home games
