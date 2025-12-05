North Carolina FC by the Numbers

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on December 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC







North Carolina FC finished the 2025 USL Championship in third place in the Eastern Conference Standings at 13-6-11 for 45 points. NCFC further secured a 1-0 victory over Loudon United FC in the Conference Quarterfinals before their season ended with a 2-0 loss to Rhode Island FC in the Conference Semifinals which was the last game the team will play in USL Championship. North Carolina Chairman Steve Malik announced that the club submitted an application to join the United Soccer League's new Division One league that plans to launch in 2028 as long as a 15,000 stadium gets built to fulfill the new league's requirement.

Here's a look at the 2025 North Carolina FC season by the numbers.