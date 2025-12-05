Riverhounds Announce Initial 2026 Roster Moves

Published on December 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has made its first roster moves for the 2026 season with eight players already confirmed for the team's defense of its USL Championship title.

The club picked up its team option to retain four players, center backs Guillaume Vacter and Beto Ydrach, outside back Perrin Barnes and midfielder Jorge Garcia. They will return in 2026 alongside four players already under contract: outside back Junior Etou, center back Illal Osumanu, midfielder Charles Ahl and forward Brigham Larsen.

The club declined its 2026 options on seven players - Chase Boone, Jason Bouregy, Max Broughton, Bertin Jacquesson, Ben Martino and Augi Williams.

As the offseason continues, the club is actively engaged in talks to re-sign players who contributed to this season's championship run and who are now out of contract.

"We're excited about the group returning and the foundation it gives us for 2026. These players reflect the identity and standards of our club, and we're looking forward to building around them as we prepare for next season," Sporting Director Dan Visser said.

The Hounds' 2026 season is slated to begin in March, and the full USL Championship schedule release is expected later this month. Tickets for the upcoming season are available by visiting riverhounds.com/tickets or by calling the Highmark Stadium Box Office at 412-865-GOAL.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.