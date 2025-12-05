Lexington Sporting Club Transfers Ates Diouf to Detroit City FC for Club-Record Fee
Published on December 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Lexington Sporting Club has transferred forward Ates Diouf to Detroit City FC on a permanent deal, pending league and federation approval, for a club-record fee. Diouf previously spent the 2025 USL Championship season with the Michigan side on loan.
During his 2023 and 2024 campaigns with Lexington SC in USL League One, Diouf set several club records.
His 22 league goals remain the most in franchise history and his 0.49 goals per 90 minutes also tops the club's all-time chart. Diouf's 50 appearances stand as the third-most by any Lexington player, and his 4,021 minutes played rank second overall.
Diouf is also tied for the second-most assists in club history with five.
Lexington Sporting Club thanks Ates for his contributions, both to the club and the community, during his time in Lexington.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 5, 2025
- Ates Diouf Returns to Detroit City FC on Two-Year Deal - Detroit City FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Transfers Ates Diouf to Detroit City FC for Club-Record Fee - Lexington Sporting Club
- 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule Released - Rhode Island FC
- North Carolina FC by the Numbers - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- North Carolina FC by the Numbers - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- North Carolina FC by the Numbers - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington Sporting Club Transfers Ates Diouf to Detroit City FC for Club-Record Fee
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces Direct2Kids Angel Tree Initiative to Provide Holiday Gifts for Kids in Need
- Mac Hemmi, McKenzie Weinert, Taylor Aylmer Headline November Team of the Month for Lexington SC
- Joe Hafferty Returns to Lexington SC's Backline in 2026
- Latif Blessing Back in the Bluegrass for 2026 USL Championship Campaign