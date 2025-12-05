Lexington Sporting Club Transfers Ates Diouf to Detroit City FC for Club-Record Fee

Published on December 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Lexington Sporting Club has transferred forward Ates Diouf to Detroit City FC on a permanent deal, pending league and federation approval, for a club-record fee. Diouf previously spent the 2025 USL Championship season with the Michigan side on loan.

During his 2023 and 2024 campaigns with Lexington SC in USL League One, Diouf set several club records.

His 22 league goals remain the most in franchise history and his 0.49 goals per 90 minutes also tops the club's all-time chart. Diouf's 50 appearances stand as the third-most by any Lexington player, and his 4,021 minutes played rank second overall.

Diouf is also tied for the second-most assists in club history with five.

Lexington Sporting Club thanks Ates for his contributions, both to the club and the community, during his time in Lexington.







