Lexington SC, Speedy Williams Mutually Agree to Contact Termination

Published on December 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club and Speedy Williams have mutually agreed to terminate Williams' contract following the 2025 USL Championship season, allowing Williams to sign with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Williams played for Switchbacks FC in 2024, winning a USL Championship title.

Last season, the co-captain Williams made 24 appearances for Lexington with 18 starts, totaling 1,650 minutes.

The club thanks Williams for his contributions to Lexington SC and wishes him the best in his return to Colorado Springs.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.