Lexington SC, Speedy Williams Mutually Agree to Contact Termination
Published on December 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club and Speedy Williams have mutually agreed to terminate Williams' contract following the 2025 USL Championship season, allowing Williams to sign with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.
Williams played for Switchbacks FC in 2024, winning a USL Championship title.
Last season, the co-captain Williams made 24 appearances for Lexington with 18 starts, totaling 1,650 minutes.
The club thanks Williams for his contributions to Lexington SC and wishes him the best in his return to Colorado Springs.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 5, 2025
- Riverhounds Announce Initial 2026 Roster Moves - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Switchbacks FC Sign Midfielder Speedy Williams for 2026 & 2027 Season - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Lexington SC, Speedy Williams Mutually Agree to Contact Termination - Lexington Sporting Club
- FC Tulsa Welcomes Back Taylor Calheira for the 2026 Season - FC Tulsa
- Rowdies Acquire Union Omaha Midfielder Max Schneider - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Ates Diouf Returns to Detroit City FC on Two-Year Deal - Detroit City FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Transfers Ates Diouf to Detroit City FC for Club-Record Fee - Lexington Sporting Club
- 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule Released - Rhode Island FC
- North Carolina FC by the Numbers - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- North Carolina FC by the Numbers - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- North Carolina FC by the Numbers - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington SC, Speedy Williams Mutually Agree to Contact Termination
- Lexington Sporting Club Transfers Ates Diouf to Detroit City FC for Club-Record Fee
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces Direct2Kids Angel Tree Initiative to Provide Holiday Gifts for Kids in Need
- Mac Hemmi, McKenzie Weinert, Taylor Aylmer Headline November Team of the Month for Lexington SC
- Joe Hafferty Returns to Lexington SC's Backline in 2026