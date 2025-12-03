Mac Hemmi, McKenzie Weinert, Taylor Aylmer Headline November Team of the Month for Lexington SC
Published on December 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - Three Lexington Sporting Club members are representing the crest in the Gainbridge Super League's November Team of the Month. Head Coach Masaki Hemmi was named the league's Coach of the Month, and McKenzie Weinert and Taylor Aylmer were named to the TOTM Starting XI.
The Coach of the Month award is the first honor for Hemmi in his inaugural Gainbridge Super League season. Under his leadership, Lexington extended its unbeaten streak to a league-record 12 consecutive matches.
On the season, Hemmi has his group atop the league table with a 5W-0L-6D record and a +15 goal differential. The next-best goal differential in the league is +2.
Weinert started both of Lexington's matches in November, scoring and assisting on Nov. 15 at Brooklyn FC. Her goal is currently nominated for the Gainbridge Super League's Goal of the Week.
Additionally, Weinert recorded an 81.8% passing accuracy mark.
Aylmer won all four of her tackle attempts throughout the month and 14 of 16 duels. She also logged one interception and created two scoring chances.
The Team of the Month honors mark the first for Weinert and Aylmer this season.
2025/26 Team of the Month Recognitions
September
Catherine Barry
Addie McCain
Kat Asman (bench)
October
Sarah Griffith
Hannah Sharts
Addie McCain (bench)
Kat Asman (bench)
November
Masaki Hemmi (Coach)
McKenzie Weinert
Taylor Aylmer
