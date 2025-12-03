San Antonio FC Announces Initial Roster Decisions for 2026 Campaign
Published on December 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC today announced its initial list of returning players for the 2026 USL Championship season. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Eight players remain under contract for SAFC heading into 2026, including four-time All-League selection Jorge Hernandez, two-time All-League selection Mitchell Taintor and San Antonio's all-time leading scorer Santiago Patiño. Joey Batrouni, Lucio Berron, Dmitrii Erofeev, Alex Greive and Alexis Souahy are also set to return next season.
Additionally, the club has exercised options on Nicky Hernandez, Diogo Pacheco and Richard Sanchez.
San Antonio FC is still in discussions with other members of the 2025 squad about returning and will solidify its roster in the coming months leading into the 2026 campaign, which is slated to begin in the spring of 2026.
San Antonio FC 2026 Roster
Goalkeepers (2): Joey Batrouni, Richard Sanchez
Defenders (2): Alexis Souahy, Mitchell Taintor
Midfielders (4): Lucio Berron, Dmitrii Erofeev, Jorge Hernandez, Nicky Hernandez
Forwards (3): Alex Greive, Diogo Pacheco, Santiago Patiño
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 3, 2025
- Oklahoma City Unveils 'First Look' Renderings of New MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium - USL
- Birmingham Legion FC Announces Roster Update as Martínez and Rufe Depart - Birmingham Legion FC
- LouCity Lands Former Loudoun Goalkeeper Fauroux on Multi-Year Deal - Louisville City FC
- Rowdies Acquire FC Naples Forward Karsen Henderlong - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Indy Eleven Academy U20 in USL National Championship - Indy Eleven
- San Antonio FC Announces Initial Roster Decisions for 2026 Campaign - San Antonio FC
- Joe Hafferty Returns to Lexington SC's Backline in 2026 - Lexington Sporting Club
- Rhode Island FC Re-Signs Midfielder Jojea Kwizera to Multi-Year Contract - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- San Antonio FC Announces Initial Roster Decisions for 2026 Campaign
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named to USL Championship All-League Second Team
- Ss&e Announces Brian Colbert as Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships
- San Antonio FC Falls, 0-2, to New Mexico in Western Conference Quarterfinals
- Playoff Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at New Mexico United 11/1/25