San Antonio FC Announces Initial Roster Decisions for 2026 Campaign

Published on December 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC today announced its initial list of returning players for the 2026 USL Championship season. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Eight players remain under contract for SAFC heading into 2026, including four-time All-League selection Jorge Hernandez, two-time All-League selection Mitchell Taintor and San Antonio's all-time leading scorer Santiago Patiño. Joey Batrouni, Lucio Berron, Dmitrii Erofeev, Alex Greive and Alexis Souahy are also set to return next season.

Additionally, the club has exercised options on Nicky Hernandez, Diogo Pacheco and Richard Sanchez.

San Antonio FC is still in discussions with other members of the 2025 squad about returning and will solidify its roster in the coming months leading into the 2026 campaign, which is slated to begin in the spring of 2026.

San Antonio FC 2026 Roster

Goalkeepers (2): Joey Batrouni, Richard Sanchez

Defenders (2): Alexis Souahy, Mitchell Taintor

Midfielders (4): Lucio Berron, Dmitrii Erofeev, Jorge Hernandez, Nicky Hernandez

Forwards (3): Alex Greive, Diogo Pacheco, Santiago Patiño







