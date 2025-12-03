Indy Eleven Academy U20 in USL National Championship

Indianapolis - The Indy Eleven Academy U20 team will defend its 2024 National Championship in the 2025 USL Academy League Finals Thursday through Sunday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Sixteen of the 18 players on the Boys in Blue roster are from the state of Indiana.

Under Academy Director Kiki Wallace, Indy Eleven qualified for the Academy Finals by winning its fourth consecutive USL Pathway Spring Classic Championship in April with only one goal allowed in four matches. Forward Victor Aguilar, defender Jake Alb, forward Edin Cvorovic, and goalkeeper Ryan Hunsucker are Boys in Blue players competing in the finals after earning Best XI First Team honors in the spring event.

Alb (Indiana) and Hunsucker (Indiana) are two of four players on the U20 roster who have made college commitments, joining Landon Hoyhtya (Wright State) and Maverick McCoy (Notre Dame).

Six players on the U20 roster played collegiately this fall: Ephram Amones (Louisville), Cvorovic (Southern Indiana), David Davila (S. Indiana), Levi Dewey (IU Indy), Ahiro Nakamae (S. Indiana), and Grant Paskus (Northern Illinois).Ã¯Â»Â¿

"Our players are excited for the opportunity to return to the USL Academy League Finals and represent Indy Eleven," said Wallace. "This event provides a great platform to highlight the up-and-coming talent within the club's Academy system. The players realize, but embrace, the challenge that lies ahead."

"This is a great opportunity for our players to compete for a National Championship," said Phil Presser, Indy Eleven Academy Technical Director. "These games give our staff an opportunity to see the character of our players and which ones can perform under a bit more pressure."

The Boys in Blue open League Finals play vs. Western Mass Pioneers on Thursday at Noon.

Indy Eleven won the inaugural USL Academy National Championship in 2021 in addition to its 2024 title.

Three Indy Eleven Academy players have signed professional contracts with the First Team, including current Boys in Blue midfielder Logan Neidlinger.

Since 2019, Indy Eleven has signed 23 players to USL Academy contracts, making the club one of the premier player development destinations in the USL Championship.

The fifth edition of the USL Academy League Finals features 16 of the top teams from across the country in the USL Academy League regular season represented. The event will feature three days of single-elimination games beginning on Thursday and culminating with the USL Academy League Final championship matches on Sunday.

Through the USL's partnership with SportsEngine Play, every game in the knockout bracket of the 2025 USL Academy League Finals at IMG Academy will stream live and free through the online service, starting with Thursday's Round of 16. In 2024, the USL licensed media rights to SportsEngine Play under an expanded agreement between the two organizations that brought live USL W League and League Two action to the platform.

The schedule of matches and results is on the Academy League Finals home page, while additional content can be found throughout the week on the USL Academy's Twitter and Instagram feeds.

Established in 2019, the USL Academy program provides an elite youth platform to offer United Soccer League member clubs in the Championship, League One, and League Two. The setup comprises three key components - the USL Pathway Spring Classic, the Academy League, and USL Academy contracts - that allow clubs to develop a more clearly defined path for top youth prospects in their area to reach the professional level and sign directly with their senior team.

USL Academy Finals Schedule Thu. Dec. 4 Indy Eleven vs. Western Mass Pioneers, 12 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 5 Quarterfinals vs. winner of Richmond Kickers-San Antonio FC, 12 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 6 Semifinals, 12 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 7 Third Place match, Championship, 9 a.m./12 p.m.







