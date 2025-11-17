Indy Eleven Names Michael Huber New President

Indy Eleven Professional Soccer is pleased to announce the hiring of Michael Huber as the team's new President. As President, Huber will take a lead role helping expand the club's overall sport portfolio, expanding brand awareness, and enhancing community and government relations, and he will be integral in the pursuit of a new stadium. Huber will sit on Indy Eleven's Executive Leadership Team and report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Greg Stremlaw.

"I am very pleased to see Michael join our organization as his connectivity in the community; experience in negotiating complex transactions; leadership in high-impact economic and civic initiatives; amongst a myriad of other successes, are a welcome addition to Indy Eleven," stated Stremlaw.

Huber will start his new role on January 1 and has already started getting debriefed on upcoming projects as well as the 2026 season. He will also serve as a Senior Vice President for Keystone Group and be a strategic advisor to founder and owner of Indy Eleven & Keystone Group, Ersal Ozdemir.

"I have known Michael for many years and his experience in the public and private sectors working on complex deals along with his strategic leadership, will be invaluable to expand Indy Eleven's organizational growth and community impact. He will also play a crucial role to elevate and accelerate our transformational projects helping Keystone Group continue to lead as a force in transforming neighborhood, cities and communities," stated Ersal Ozdemir.

"Indy Eleven has been a significant part of my and my family's life for over a decade. As a fan I have witnessed first-hand the inspiring growth of Indy Eleven and its community of supporters in Indiana. To help Indy Eleven continue to grow and to impact the economic development of the Indianapolis region is nothing short of a dream opportunity," stated Huber.

Prior to joining Indy Eleven, Huber was most recently the Vice President, University Relations for Indiana University where he led Federal and State Government relations, economic development programs, student entrepreneurial programs, alumni entrepreneur funds, and the Center on Representative Government for IU. Prior to his role at Indiana University, Huber was the President & CEO of the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce for nine years, amongst other jobs prior at the Indianapolis Airport Authority and served as the Deputy Mayor of Economic Development for the City of Indianapolis.

Huber holds a Master's of Business Administration from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, and a Bachelor of Science with a Major in Social Policy from Northwestern University. Michael and his wife Helen live in Indianapolis and have three children. For decades, Michael has maintained a busy side career as a pianist and music arranger, performing regularly throughout Indiana.

"Our work to make Indiana University an engine of the state's growth has been made stronger because of Michael's leadership," said IU President Pamela Whitten. "From shaping economic development partnerships to his advocacy for IU, we are deeply grateful for his many contributions to IU's success and wish him well in his new adventures."







