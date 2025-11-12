Droplight & Grand Park Unite in Historic Naming Rights Partnership to Launch "Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus"

Indy Eleven News Release







WESTFIELD, Ind. - Grand Park Sports & Entertainment, the operator of the Grand Park Sports Campus, today announced a landmark and historic naming rights partnership with Droplight, a seasoned business leader known for innovation and community engagement. The collaboration marks the official launch and new name of the campus going forward, to now be called Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus. This comes with a shared commitment to illuminating the next era of sports, innovation, and community development. Through this partnership, Droplight and Grand Park will work together to create experiences that inspire participation, celebrate teamwork, and foster community pride. The alliance reflects a shared belief that sports have the power to illuminate pathways to connection, character, and opportunity - values at the heart of both organizations' missions.

"This partnership with Droplight represents far more than an exclusive naming rights agreement- it's a shared commitment to innovation, community, and the future of sports," said Greg Stremlaw, Co-CEO of Grand Park Sports & Entertainment. "Droplight's leadership and vision align perfectly with our mission to create a world-class environment where athletes, families, and fans can thrive."

Droplight is a strategic growth partner that plugs brands into a powerful ecosystem of companies, sports teams, and live events. From racing paddocks to major stages like LightX, Droplight creates partnerships and cross-pollinated campaigns that put clients in rooms and relationships they couldn't access on their own. By aligning strategy, operations, and brand storytelling with high-impact partners, Droplight helps organizations of any size unlock new revenue, bigger audiences, and faster opportunities than they could build alone.

"Today marks a defining moment for our company and for this region. Securing the exclusive, campus-wide naming rights to become Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus is more than a brand milestone; it's a commitment to athletes, families, and the businesses that thrive around them," said Phil Williams, Co-Founder & Owner of Droplight. "We're investing in programming, partnerships, and experiences that elevate the standard of play and the standard of community."

"Grand Park is where preparation meets possibility, and Droplight is honored to help write its next chapter as Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus," added Joseph Anderson, Co-Founder & CEO of Droplight. "This partnership is about scale and stewardship. Our ethos is to support year-round growth by bringing together our ecosystem of partners, innovation, and media, while preserving what makes this campus special. We're all-in."

Westfield Mayor Scott Willis celebrated the milestone, noting how it aligns with his vision for Grand Park's long-term sustainability and business-focused growth. "My vision has always been for Grand Park to operate like a business, driven by innovation, partnerships, and long-term sustainability," said Willis. "Securing a naming sponsor through GPSE marks a major step toward that goal and demonstrates the strength of our public-private partnership model."

