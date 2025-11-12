Academy Player Judah Fisher Joins Rwanda U-17 National Team

Grace Ogata-Beutler

November 12, 2025 11:07 am

After topping their division at the U-16 level last season, Republic FC's U-17 squad is off to a hot start in MLS NEXT play this fall.

And as his home team continues Republic FC's impressive track record of developing some of the top youth talent in the country, defender Judah Fisher is getting another chance to represent Sacramento at the international level. The 16-year-old defender has earned a call up to compete with the Rwanda U-17 National Team in the Africa Cup of Nations regional qualifiers.

Fisher has been selected as Rwanda's captain as he joins the national team for the second time in two years as they aim to secure a spot in the prestigious continental tournament.

Judah joined the Indomitable Club at the U-15 level in 2023 after featuring for local youth organization Solano Surf. A big supporter of Republic FC even before donning the crest, he has helped extend the club's Unified Community core value overseas, previously teaming up with the Community Investment team to distribute soccer balls and gear to children during a mission trip to Rwanda.

Judah joins a growing list of academy players who continue to receive call-ups year-round. Just recently, his teammate Sergio Suarez was invited to join Uruguay's U-17 National Team Camp, while Da'vian Kimbrough - who competes for both the academy and first team - earned a call up to the U.S. U-16 National Team and was given the Captain's armband for an international friendly against Spain.







