Jared Mazzola Earns 2025 Community MVP

Published on November 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







At the end of each season, Republic FC salutes the players with a series of awards covering the year. Goalkeeper Jared Mazzola is the recipient of the 2025 Community MVP honor. In two seasons with Republic FC, Mazzola has claimed the Community MVP both years. Over the last two years, Mazzola has logged more community service moments than any other player.

"Jared embodies what it means to be Indomitable, both on and off the pitch," said Republic FC Vice President of Community Investment Scott Moak. "His heart for our community and his willingness to give back make him the perfect choice for our Community MVP."

A frequent participant in the club's visits to UC Davis Children's Hospital, Mazzola has a unique ability to bring a smile to people's face and make their day better. In September, he and teammate Justin Portillo teamed up with Alex, a young patient undergoing cancer treatment, to design custom Superhero Cleats that were auctioned off to benefit the St. Baldrick's Foundation, an organization that has played a key role in childhood cancer research for 20 years.

He has also been a champion for Republic FC's Unified Team, which brings together people with and without intellectual disabilities to play soccer on the same team. Earlier this year, Jared helped welcome the 2025 Unified Team to the Indomitable Club at a special training session. It was a busy morning, but Jared took the time to meet every player and even give the goalkeepers some pointers. That weekend, the team played its first game of the season after the professional team's match, and despite a tough result for the first team, he rallied some of his teammates to come out and cheer on the Unified Team. When the final whistle blew, Jared was the first one out there celebrating the team's come-from-behind win.

In addition to all the good he's done off the field - which also earned him a nomination for the USL Hometown Heroes Award presented by Best Western - Jared also put in a standout performance in Republic FC's run to the USL Jägermeister Cup Final. Across seven games in tournament play, he conceded just two goals, and came up huge with three saves in penalty shootouts in the Quarterfinals and Semifinals.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.