Playoff Preview: Hounds vs. Detroit City FC

PITTSBURGH - A major upset in the first round meant an old Hounds nemesis was swapped for a newer one, and now the Hounds have home field when they host Detroit City FC on Saturday night in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the USL Championship Playoffs.

The Hounds provided plenty of drama in their opening playoff match, going all the way to penalty kicks to knock off Hartford Athletic, but Detroit were the first weekend's headline stealers by booting the Players' Shield winners and No. 1 seed, Louisville City FC, by a 1-0 score.

Of course, Hounds fans have seen that storyline before after Detroit sprung a 1-0 upset at Highmark Stadium in the 2023 playoffs. But with momentum on their side - including a run of 302 minutes since last giving up a goal - Saturday's match seems like a golden opportunity for the Hounds to reach the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since the USL adopted the two-conference format in 2016.

It is the first time the Hounds have faced a team other than Louisville in this round of the playoffs under the current format. Louisville sprung its own upset over the top-seeded Hounds in 2019, 2-1 in extra time, and in 2022, as the home side, Louisville advanced past the Hounds on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw.

Little has gotten through the Hounds defense over the past three matches, over which the team has allowed only six shots on goal and a combined expected goals (xG) total of 1.37. What little has reached goal has been capably handled by Eric Dick, whose three saves against Hartford made him only the fourth Hounds goalkeeper to record a postseason shutout after Randy Dedini (1999 Game 2 vs. Rochester), Chris Robinson (2004 vs. Harrisburg) and Kyle Morton (2019 vs. Birmingham).

Holding Detroit off the board is something the Hounds usually do well, having never conceded more than one goal in a match in 10 outings against the Motor City side. But the Hounds will need to find the net themselves, something that - among active players - only Robbie Mertz has done in a playoff match for the Hounds.

Detroit, on the other hand, will be looking for a repeat of 2023, which stands as their only win at Highmark Stadium in five attempts. The teams' four regular-season meetings in Pittsburgh were a 1-1 draw in 2022 and three straight 2-0 Hounds wins the past three seasons.

Kickoff time is a later-than-usual 7:30 p.m., but the Tailgate Zone and gates will still open at their usual times, 5 and 6 p.m., respectively, which adds an extra 30 minutes for fans to grab our daily specials, which include $1 hot chocolate, $2 12-ounce IC Lights and $3 hot dogs before kickoff. The first 2,500 fans in the building will receive a complimentary yellow rally towel, and all fans are asked once again to wear black for another Highmark Stadium "Black Aht."

SportsNet Pittsburgh once again will have the live broadcast of the match, with replays throughout the weekend on SportsNet Pittsburgh and SNP+. ESPN+ will have the live stream of the match, and our partners at Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 will bring the energy with the Spanish-language radio call of the match.

Tickets for Saturday's playoff match are still available through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.

