Hounds Sign GK Nico Campuzano

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has acquired goalkeeper Nico Campuzano, bringing the former University of Pittsburgh netminder back to the Steel City on a deal for 2026 with a club option for 2027. The deal is pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

"We got to know Nico during his time at Pitt, and we're excited to welcome him back to the city. He's an elite shot stopper and also very comfortable with the ball at his feet," Sporting Director Dan Visser said.

Campuzano, 27, led the USL Championship with 84 saves for Monterey Bay in 2025, posting a .677 save percentage across 28 matches in his lone season in California. It was his fourth team in as many seasons in the pro ranks, having debuted in 2022 with FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS Next Pro, spending 2023 with New England Revolution 2 - where he recorded six clean sheets in 12 regular-season starts - and moving to USL League One in 2024 with Lexington SC.

Prior to turning pro, Campuzano had a strong college career that began at the University of Portland in 2018-19 before coming to Pitt as a graduate transfer. With Pitt, he was the starting goalkeeper for the team as it reached the 2020 NCAA College Cup semifinals (played in Spring 2021 due to the pandemic), and he twice earned All-ACC honors, making the First Team in 2020 and Third Team in 2021.

A native of Los Corrales de Buelna on Spain's northern coast, Campuzano played his youth soccer with some of the country's most prestigious clubs, including Racing Santander near his hometown to begin his teen years and finishing with two seasons at Barcelona and one at Villarreal.

The Hounds continue to assemble their 2026 roster ahead of the start of preseason training, which is slated to begin with the first practice on Monday, Jan. 26.

