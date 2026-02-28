Early Goals Send Hounds Past WVU

Published on February 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release









Jackson Walti of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Mallory Neil) Jackson Walti of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Mallory Neil)

PITTSBURGH - Jorge Garcia and Jackson Walti each found the net to send the Pittsburgh Riverhounds to another preseason victory, 2-1 over West Virginia University tonight at Highmark Stadium.

It was the first goal of preseason for both players, as the Hounds (5-1-0) improved to 2-0 against college opposition on the exhibition schedule. Harry Hogben scored the lone goal for the Mountaineers.

The Hounds needed only four minutes to get on the board after Trevor Amann found Garcia darting toward the box on his left. Garcia drove a hard shot that bounced off the goalkeeper's outstretched glove and into the net.

The lead was doubled in the 31st minute when Walti made a foray forward from his holding midfield role. Owen Mikoy 's long ball over the top from the center circle hit Walti running clear behind the defense, and the former Pitt midfielder placed the ball home against his old school's rival.

Garcia nearly potted a second goal two minutes later with a free kick from 22 yards, but a touch by the keeper's glove pushed the ball off the crossbar and kept it out.

West Virginia got on the board with the final kick of the first half. Hogben worked his way to the 18 with a give-and-go passing sequence, and the new Mountaineers player hit a well-placed shot into the top of the net.

The second half saw fewer chances, though Amann had an effort miss barely wide and Aldi Flowers-Gamboa forced a strong save after a long run down the left flank. West Virginia had two opportunities to level the score in the final five minutes, but an off-balance shot from in the box sailed high, and a late effort from the right side of the box buzzed wide of the goal.

What's next?

The Hounds complete their preseason schedule with one more college opponent when they face Pitt tomorrow. That match, originally a road contest, was moved to Highmark Stadium and now will be an 11 a.m. kickoff.

Scoring summary

PIT - Jorge Garcia 4' (Trevor Amann)

PIT - Jackson Walti 31' (Owen Mikoy)

WVU - Harry Hogben 45+1'

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.