El Paso Locomotive FC Unveil 2026 'Frontera Kit'

Published on February 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC unveiled its new primary jerseys dubbed the Frontera Kit ahead of Los Locos' 2026 season presented by Speaking Rock Casino. Things kicks off Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Southwest University Park with tickets available for purchase now at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.

The new threads are now on sale to the general public online and are available in-store beginning Friday, February 27 at 10 a.m. MT.

The "Frontera Kit" highlights two iconic landmarks of the Borderplex, The Star on the Mountain in El Paso and La Equis in Ciudad Juárez. The jersey is inspired in part by the common Spanish expression "De Aquí y De Allá", translated to "From Here and From There". This phrase reflects a hybrid identity of not feeling completely from one place and is used to illustrate the experience of belonging to two cultures at once.

In the Borderplex region, pride is woven into daily life like the desert sun woven into the horizon. Borderplex families carry generations of stories with themes of migration, sacrifice and perseverance that shape their sense of belonging. This pride is steady and enduring reflected in the determination to build a better future while honoring the past. It lives in both Spanish and English, in conversations that shift effortlessly between languages, expressing an identity that is both rooted and evolving.

El Paso and Juárez face each other across an invisible line that reminds residents that culture cannot be confined by borders. Families often exist on both sides, their lives intertwined through daily crossings, shared celebrations, and mutual support. The Borderplex is not simply a boundary but a meeting point. It's a place where traditions endure, where community extends beyond geography and where identity is shaped by resilience and unity.

Above all, pride in the Borderplex comes from community. It is seen in neighborhood gatherings, in the sounds of music drifting through warm evening air and in the determination of people who carry their heritage forward with dignity. It is not defined by distance from one place to another but by the strength of their roots, the richness of their culture and the enduring spirit that thrives in the space between.

Featured in this campaign are established Locomotive athletes committed to fighting for Paso del Norte and defending their home pitch at Southwest University Park. The center back duo of Arturo "Palermo" Ortiz and Tony Alfaro have combined for 78 appearances for Los Locos as they look to once again team up with goalkeeper Sebastian Mora-Mora to exemplify that Borderplex pride and produce success on the field in 2026.







