Crowd Sees Team Rock New Jerseys in Unveiling at the Roxian

Published on February 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

It was a Hounds night of many different colors on Thursday, Feb. 26 at the Roxian Theater in McKees Rocks, which played host to the team's 2026 Jersey Reveal event, its first with hummel as the team's kit manufacturer.

The result was a dash of traditional black & yellow charm splashed with a colorful blend of pop art, all tied in through this year's common theme reflecting the City of Pittsburgh's 90 neighborhoods representing one unified city as the Hounds prepare to defend their USL Championship crown.

The team's three 2026 kits - "The One," "The Ninety," and "The Chromatic" - all went on display for the first time Thursday night, as did the front-of-kit sponsors: returning partners Allegheny Health Network and 84 Lumber, and newcomer Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania. Speakers from the Hounds and partner organizations presented during the night, and Hounds players Danny Griffin, Albert Dikwa and Nico Campuzano modeled the new jerseys alongside family, a jersey contest winner and children representing the Boys & Girls Club.

After the conclusion of the 25-minute program, the stage was turned over to local rock band Heading North, who provided entertainment while fans got to enjoy refreshments and get their first opportunity to buy 2026 Hounds jerseys.

The event was the first of many planned collaborations with the Roxian Theater, and check out the slideshow to see images from a fun-filled night. To order your own 2026 jersey, visit the Riverhounds Team Store.







