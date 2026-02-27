Brooklyn FC Signs Brooklyn-Raised Forward Markus Anderson on Loan from Philadelphia Union

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced that it has signed forward Markus Anderson on loan from Major League Soccer (MLS) side Philadelphia Union, pending league and federation approval.

Raised in Brooklyn, Anderson, 22, has featured for both Philadelphia Union's first team and Philadelphia Union II, and previously played under Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc within the Union organization. He scored 10 goals in 33 appearances across the 2024 and 2025 MLS NEXT Pro seasons with Union II, helping the club capture the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference title.

He made his first team debut for the Union in March 2024. He has made a total six appearances with two starts and one goal across the past two MLS seasons in Philadelphia.

"Markus's pace and fearlessness fit a need up top for us," said LeBlanc. "He's willing to do the work on both sides of the ball, and he knows how to finish when he gets the chance. I've coached him in the Union organization, so I know his mentality, and I know what it means for him to come home and represent Brooklyn."

Before the Union, Anderson spent time in the youth systems of Spanish clubs Rayo Alcobendas and Rayo Majadahonda. He scored 10 goals in 29 appearances for Rayo Majadahonda's reserve team, Paracuellos Antamira, in the Spanish fifth tier before being called up to the club's first team, for whom he made 21 appearances and scored 3 goals in Spain's third flight.

Anderson was born in Philadelphia before moving to Fort Greene, Brooklyn, at the age of 3. He played for local clubs including Manhattan Kickers FC youth club, Downtown United Soccer Club (Dusc) and Brooklyn's Gjøa youth club.

Brooklyn FC men's inaugural match in the USL Championship is on Sunday, March 8, against Indy Eleven. Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park.







