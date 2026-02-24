Brooklyn FC Signs French Midfielder Abdoulaye Kanté

Published on February 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced that it has signed French midfielder Abdoulaye Kanté, pending league and federation approval.

Kanté, 25, joins Brooklyn FC after most recently playing for FC Lahti in Finland's second division, Ykkösliiga. A native of Pontoise, France, he began his professional career with French club Bourges Foot 18 before later playing in Portugal with Vila Real and Leixões and in Belgium with La Louvière Centre.

"Abdoulaye plays with real edge in midfield," said Brooklyn FC Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc. "He's competed in different environments, he's handled big moments, and he doesn't shy away from the work. We like his intensity and his mentality, and we're excited to bring him into our group."

In 2022, Kanté moved to Finland, where he helped Ekenäs IF (EIF) win the Ykkönen title and earn promotion to the top flight. His season was highlighted by a brace and an assist against TPS in the match that secured the title.

In 2024, Kanté signed with first division club Tampereen Ilves. He made 11 appearances across the Veikkausliiga and UEFA Conference League qualifiers for the Tampere-based club. In February 2025, he joined FC Lahti, where he helped the club earn promotion while making 22 league appearances and scoring three goals.

Brooklyn FC men's inaugural match in the USL Championship is on Sunday, March 8, against Indy Eleven. Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.







