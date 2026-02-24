Lexington SC Signs 17-Year-Old Kentucky Native Andrew Caborn to USL Academy Contract

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has signed 17-year-old outside back and a standout of its U-20 Academy team, Andrew Caborn, to a USL Academy contract with its USL Championship squad. The deal is pending league & federation approval.

The move allows Caborn to train and compete with the first team, as well as feature in the squad on USL-C matchdays, without forfeiting his NCAA eligibility.

"I'm super excited and honored to sign an academy agreement with Lexington SC," Caborn said. "I'm incredibly grateful to everyone in this organization and can't wait to get to work and achieve big things this year."

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Caborn competed for the Kentucky Fire Juniors early in his youth career. The program then evolved into the Louisville City FC Academy in 2020, where he stayed until making the move to FC Cincinnati's academy program as a U-15.

Caborn shined with Cincinnati for nearly three years before returning home and reuniting with LouCity. He joined the first team for preseason action in 2025, then signed with Lexington SC's U-20 academy team shortly thereafter.

The defender was a critical piece of LSC's Academy playoff run last December. The club finished third in the end-of-year tournament, and Caborn led the side in assists.

Additionally, Caborn has been invited to two United States Youth National Team camps so far in his young career. The first was in Columbus, Ohio, as a U-14 with LouCity. The second was as a U-15 in Los Angeles while with Cincinnati.

2026 USL Championship Roster Goalkeepers: Johan Peñaranda, Oliver Semmle, Logan Ketterer

Defenders: Kendall Burks, Andrew Caborn, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Marqes Muir, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue

Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence, Aaron Molloy

Forwards: Marcus Epps, Phillip Goodrum, Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Milo Yosef







