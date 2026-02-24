Sporting JAX Men Defeat Charleston Battery in Preseason Fixture

Published on February 24, 2026

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting JAX made a statement in their first ever home preseason match, defeating Charleston Battery 2-1 at Hodges Stadium on Saturday night.

Liam Fox's USL Championship expansion side needed less than a minute to strike. Goalkeeper Christian Olivares launched a long ball that sparked a direct attacking sequence, and sustained pressure from Ahmad Al-Qaq forced an early own goal to give Jacksonville the lead.

Sporting JAX played with aggression and vertically throughout, pressing in a 4-4-2 and holding a daringly high back line. The youthful squad repeatedly unsettled Charleston with long balls and relentless pressure, particularly through the developing partnership of Al-Qaq and striker Adam Luckhurst.

After Charleston settled into possession with flexible three-at-the-back buildups, Jacksonville's energy in transition proved decisive. Nineteen-year-old Zeke Soto, facing his former club, helped drive the second-half counterattack that produced the winner on a strike from Kieran Sadlier.

Charleston showed flashes of structure and control but struggled to break down Jacksonville's compact shape.

Sporting director Mark Warburton praised the tempo and mentality afterward.

"We want to be brave and aggressive," Warburton said. "For a first outing, the intensity and willingness to press were very pleasing. There's work to do, but the identity is there."

Historic first goal scorer and midfielder Kieran Sadlier echoed that sentiment.

"We set the tone early," Sadlier said. "The energy was excellent, and you could see the understanding building already. It's preseason, but it's a great foundation to build on."

While only preseason, the 2-1 victory offered a clear early identity for Sporting JAX: direct, fast and unafraid to press.

Sporting JAX will face Hartford Athletic to kick off their historic inaugural season in the USL Championship at Hodges Stadium on Saturday, March 7, kickoff 7:30PM.







