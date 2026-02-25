LouCity Unveils 2026 Kits Inspired by Hard-Working Club Culture

Louisville City FC has unveiled new kits for the 2026 season, the club's second in a partnership with global sportswear brand PUMA. The home and away jerseys share the theme, "Earn Your Stripes."

The new looks each feature pinstripes meant to represent the work LouCity's players and its fans put in day in and day out, which all comes together on game day at Lynn Family Stadium - both on the field and in the stands.

"At Louisville City FC, our players understand it's a privilege to put on our jersey. It's earned, not given," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said in a launch video. "And that's a reflection of our community. Louisville is a city of hard work, perseverance and grind."

In addition to the pinstripes, the purple home kit features white trim on the sleeves and a collar - a first for a LouCity home jersey. The LouCity crest sits over the players' hearts and is shown in white. Two gold stars sit atop the crest, signifying the club's two USL Championship titles, from 2017 and 2018. Purple shorts and socks round out the home uniform.

The away kit is primarily white, utilizing a gold hue in a vertically striped pattern that echoes the home kit. The gold also appears on the sleeve trim and the neckline of the jersey. The LouCity crest is in white with gold accents. White shorts and socks complete the set.

GE Appliances returns as the main home and away front shirt sponsor. Toyota and Jefferson Animal Hospital adorn the back of the jersey this season.

LouCity began wearing PUMA kits in the 2025 season. The brand also outfits many of the world's most successful soccer clubs, including England's Manchester City, Italy's AC Milan and Germany's Borussia Dortmund.

The kits are on sale to the public now at LouSoccerStore.com. Fans can purchase the kits in person starting Wednesday, Feb. 25, at the Lynn Family Stadium Team Store, open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Customization options, including personalized names and numbers, are available.







