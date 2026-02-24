FC Tulsa Acquire Forward Nelson Pierre on Loan from Vancouver Whitecaps FC

FC Tulsa announced today that the club has acquired forward Nelson Pierre on loan from Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps FC ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

"Nelson is a very strong, physical striker with excellent movement and a clear nose for goal," said FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager Caleb Sewell. "He's dominant in the air and gives us a real presence up top. We're excited to welcome him to Tulsa, and we look forward to developing him throughout the season while he helps us push toward our objectives starting this season."

Pierre joins the Black and Gold after splitting the 2025 season between the Vancouver Whitecaps first team and its MLS Next Pro outfit, Whitecaps 2. The 20-year-old striker spent the first half of the year on loan from MLS side Philadelphia Union before having his contract option picked up by Vancouver in June 2025, making his league debut shortly after on July 4. In all, Pierre made three first team appearances and scored 12 goals and four assists across 22 MLSNP appearances last season.

A Lebanon, Pennsylvania native, Pierre came up through the Philadelphia Union Academy in 2014. In 2022, Pierre became the first-ever signing for Philadelphia Union II, ahead of the inaugural MLS Next Pro season, scoring five goals in 20 appearances.

Pierre signed an MLS Homegrown contract in January 2023 with Philadelphia Union before being loaned back to Union II, making another 27 MLSNP appearances and scoring four goals on the season. Pierre was loaned to Swedish club Skövde AIK in January 2024, and was later recalled, and immediately loaned to USL League One club Charlotte Independence in August of the same year.

Internationally, Pierre represented the Haiti National Under-20 Football Team in the 2024 CONCACAF U-20 Championship, making three appearances across the tournament.

FC Tulsa 2026 Roster (as of February 24, 2026):

Goalkeepers (2): Alex Tambakis, Triston Henry

Defenders (8): Abdoulaye "AB" Cissoko, Delentz Pierre, Harvey St. Clair, Lamar Batista, Lucas Stauffer, Owen Damm, Ian Carlos Souza Daniel, Alonzo Clarke

Midfielders (7): Boubacar Diallo, Giordano Colli, Marcos Cerato, Raheem Somersall, Bailey Sparks, Jeorgio Kocevski, Zion Siranga*

Forwards (5): Stefan Lukić, Bruno Lapa, Jamie Webber, Kalil ElMedkhar, Nelson Pierre

*USL Academy signing

