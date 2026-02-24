Top College Defender Kelp Signs with Hounds

Defender Lasse Kelp with the University of Maryland

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has signed first-year pro defender Lasse Kelp to a one-year deal with a team option for 2027, pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

Kelp, 23, just completed his college career at the University of Maryland, where he was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist as one of the top 15 players in college soccer in 2025. The Terrapins conceded just 12 goals in the regular season last fall and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight before losing to eventual champion Washington.

Kelp also was selected in the third round of this year's MLS SuperDraft but went unsigned by D.C. United.

"Lasse is a young, left-footed center back coming off an outstanding senior year at the University of Maryland. From our first conversation, it was clear he has the mindset and work ethic to become a strong professional," Sporting Director Dan Visser said.

Originally from Bonn, Germany, Kelp began his college career at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, where he was a three-year starter for the Retrievers. He was a two-time All-America East First Team selection for UMBC, and across his full college career, the defender contributed five goals and five assists.

Prior to coming to the U.S., Kelp spent the last three years of his youth career with SC Fortuna Köln in his native Germany, appearing for the club at both the Under-19 and Under-23 levels.

Kelp and the Hounds will wrap up their preseason this weekend with a pair of exhibition matches against college sides, Friday at 7 p.m. vs. West Virginia at Highmark Stadium and Saturday at 6 p.m. vs. Pitt at Ambrose Urbanic Field on the Pitt campus.

