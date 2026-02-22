Led by Showunmi's Hat Trick, LouCity Pours in Six Goals in Preseason Win

Published on February 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC vs. FC Cincinnati 2 in preseason action

If there were any questions about Louisville City FC's center forward position heading into the 2026 season, the attacking corps answered them emphatically Sunday.

With four combined goals from center forwards, including a hat trick from Tola Showunmi, LouCity took a 6-0 victory over FC Cincinnati 2 in a preseason friendly on a frigid, snowy afternoon at FC Cincinnati's Mercy Health Training Center in Milford, Ohio, just outside Cincinnati.

"We spoke a ton about making sure that we continue to start games on the front foot," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "I thought we definitely did that today ... There were a lot of good performances today from the group, but ultimately we spoke that the clean sheet is just as important as the six goals."

Newcomer Chris Donovan got the start at the No. 9 spot for LouCity, and it took him just three minutes to make his first contribution in his unofficial club debut.

The 25-year-old forward, who signed with LouCity earlier this month from the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer, expertly put his third-minute chance in the bottom right corner, unleashing an onslaught of Louisville goals.

"It was good to see Chris get on the score sheet," Cruz said. "He did a great job from a defensive standpoint and obviously took his chance well."

LouCity's Jansen Wilson doubled the lead just five minutes later and the boys in purple were off and running

In a pre-planned substitution, Showunmi replaced Donovan in the 20th minute. The Englishman, who returned in a January transfer for a second stint in Louisville, found the back of the net just four minutes after coming on.

Reigning USL Championship Player of the Year Taylor Davila gave LouCity a fourth goal before halftime, scoring in the 33rd minute.

With snow falling, LouCity's attack showed no signs of a freeze in the second half. Showunmi added two more goals in the game's final 20 minutes, completing his hat trick.

"You can tell that he's happy to be here," Cruz said of Showunmi. "He's giving everything he can on both sides of the ball. (LouCity) is a difficult place at times to come as a nine because you're required to do a lot of work defensively, and I think we have guys who understand the mentality and have bought into that."

On a day where the attack was prolific, Cruz was particularly proud of his team's defensive performance, noting that the backline of Brandon Dayes, Sean Totsch and Kyle Adams, "were excellent on the day." LouCity posted its second clean sheet of the preseason, on the heels of a 3-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer.

"When we look at the overall performance today, there was a lot to be proud of. We wanted to take our games in Seattle and come back and improve on the defensive side of the ball and provide more clarity for the players," Cruz said. "I think the players got that and you could see the execution of those ideas in the game today."

LouCity rounds out its preseason slate with two more opponents. Next up, the reigning USL League One champions, One Knoxville SC, will visit Lynn Family Stadium on Friday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. The game is open and free to all LouCity season ticket members.

The following day, Saturday, Feb. 28, a split LouCity squad will take on the University of Louisville men's soccer team in the final preseason tuneup for the club.

The USL Championship regular season kicks off on Friday, March 6, with LouCity visiting rival Lexington SC. LouCity's home opener will take place at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday, March 14, at 4 p.m. against Miami FC.

