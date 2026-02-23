Sporting JAX Updates Kickoff Time for Inaugural Men's USL Championship Match
Published on February 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release
Sporting Club Jacksonville announced today the adjustment of the kickoff time for their inaugural men's USL Championship match taking place on Saturday, March 7.
The match against Hartford Athletic, which was originally slotted for a 3 p.m. kickoff time, now has a scheduled kickoff of 7:30 p.m. This time change allows Sporting JAX to start its inaugural season in the USL Championship under the lights at Hodges Stadium, giving the historic occasion a true primetime feel.
"We've been waiting for this moment for a long time, and now will wait a few extra hours for the new nighttime start," said Sporting JAX President and CEO Steve Livingstone. "Having this match kick off under the lights will make for a special atmosphere as we write the newest chapter of professional soccer history on the First Coast."
Fans can find upcoming match details and ticket information at sportingjax.com, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @Sporting_JAX across all social platforms.
