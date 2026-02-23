Sporting JAX Updates Kickoff Time for Inaugural Men's USL Championship Match

Sporting Club Jacksonville announced today the adjustment of the kickoff time for their inaugural men's USL Championship match taking place on Saturday, March 7.

The match against Hartford Athletic, which was originally slotted for a 3 p.m. kickoff time, now has a scheduled kickoff of 7:30 p.m. This time change allows Sporting JAX to start its inaugural season in the USL Championship under the lights at Hodges Stadium, giving the historic occasion a true primetime feel.

"We've been waiting for this moment for a long time, and now will wait a few extra hours for the new nighttime start," said Sporting JAX President and CEO Steve Livingstone. "Having this match kick off under the lights will make for a special atmosphere as we write the newest chapter of professional soccer history on the First Coast."

