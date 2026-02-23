Brooklyn FC Signs Japanese Midfielder Taimu Okiyoshi

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced that it has signed midfielder Taimu Okiyoshi, pending league and federation approval.

Okiyoshi, 24, joins Brooklyn FC after most recently playing for USL League One side Westchester SC on loan from Rhode Island FC. He made 11 appearances, with 8 starts, during the second half of the season for Westchester.

Prior to that, Okiyoshi made 14 appearances for RIFC in the USL Championship after signing in January 2025. He earned three starts and logged 299 minutes, while completing 170 passes at an 87.2 percent accuracy rate. He also contributed defensively with 12 duels won, 16 recoveries, and five interceptions.

"Taimu gives us a calm, reliable presence in midfield," said Brooklyn FC Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc. "He's comfortable receiving under pressure, he understands tempo, and he does a lot of important work defensively. He's also shown the ability to help the group in different roles when needed, which is valuable as we continue to build our squad."

Before turning professional, Okiyoshi had an accomplished collegiate career at Marshall University, where he captained the Thundering Herd to the 2024 NCAA College Cup Final and was named a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist. His leadership and consistency in midfield were key parts of Marshall's run to the national championship match.

Brooklyn FC men's inaugural match in the USL Championship is on Sunday, March 8, against Indy Eleven. Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.







